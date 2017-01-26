Breaking: Tonys Awards Determine Eligibility for DEAR EVAN HANSEN, THE GREAT COMET & More

The Tony Awards Administration Committee met today for the second time this season and confirmed the eligibility of 13 Broadway productions for the 2017 American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards®, presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing. The Tony Awards Administration Committee will meet a total of four times throughout the 2016-2017 season to decide the eligibility for the 71st Annual Tony Awards.

The productions discussed were The Encounter; Holiday Inn; Oh, Hello on Broadway; Heisenberg; The Cherry Orchard; The Front Page; Falsettos; Les Liaisons Dangereuses; Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812; A Bronx Tale; Dear Evan Hansen; In Transit; and The Present.

The committee made the following determinations:

Simon McBurney will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play category for his performance in The Encounter.

Will Duke will be considered eligible along with Michael Levine in the Best Scenic Design of a Play category for their work on The Encounter.

Bryce Pinkham and Lora Lee Gayer will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical categories for their respective performances in Holiday Inn.

Denis Arndt and Mary-Louise Parker will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Leading Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in Heisenberg.

Chuck Cooper, Tavi Gevinson, John Glover, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Harold Perrineau and Joel Grey will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Cherry Orchard.

Nathan Lane, John Goodman, Jefferson Mays, Holland Taylor, Sherie Rene Scott and Robert Morse will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor/Actress in a Featured Role in a Play categories for their respective performances in The Front Page.

Christian Borle will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Falsettos.

James Lapine will be considered eligible in the Best Direction of a Musical category for his work onFalsettos.

Bobby Conte Thornton will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in A Bronx Tale.

Ben Platt will be considered eligible in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical category for his performance in Dear Evan Hansen.

The Present (author: Andrew Upton) will be considered eligible in the Best Play category.

All other eligibility rulings were consistent with opening night billing.

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT). The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

The official eligibility cut-off date for the 71st Annual Tony Awards will be April 27, 2017, for all Broadway productions opening in the 2016-2017 season. Productions which meet all other eligibility requirements and open on or before the eligibility date are considered eligible for 2017 Tony Award nominations.

The Nominations for the 2017 Tony Awards will be announced live on May 2, 2017, from New York City.

Related Articles