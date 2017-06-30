BWW Interview - Debut of the Month: ANASTASIA's Zach Adkins

Zach Adkins makes his Broadway debut in Anastasia as a member of the ensemble and the understudy for 'Dmitry'. Featuring a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics), and direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak, the musical tells the story of a brave young woman who sets out to discover the mystery of her past. Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, she enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love, and family.

In our June Debut of the Month feature, Adkins tells BWW, "I'm just trying to take it all in stride, take those mental pictures, because you only get one debut and you just gotta hold on to it!" Check out the interview in full below!

I assume you were a big fan of the animated film Anastasia. In what ways does the stage musical differ?

Well, I grew up with the movie. I had the VHS tape and I was a big fan. We used to watch it a lot. But the stage version is so much more complex, and I love it even more now. I think I understand it more now. Our creative team, Stephen [Flaherty] and Lynn [Ahrens] , added so many great new songs. Anya's first song "In My Dreams," is the character's new 'I want' song. It's where "Journey to the Past" was in the movie, and it's my favorite song in the show - you can catch me backstage singing it on any given night. I think it's just the perfect culmination of this girl who is like, I don't remember who I am, but I'm so close to remembering. If I could just get out of Russia and get to Paris, I know I will find myself. And I think that is when we get all the Anastasia fans on board, because everybody can connect to that, especially the people who have seen the movie and know where it's going. They're like 'Oh, this journey's going to be different.' So it's a lot of fun!

There's also so much more real danger in the show, with Ramin's Inspector Gleb representing the Communist Movement. I think he presents so much more of a reason for Anya to get to Paris and get out of Russia in the first act, because she is being pursued tirelessly by this weird character, who's both super attractive, but also super scary at the same time! We're not trying to make him the villain, and that makes it much more complex because he has so many feelings for Anya. He sees her as a young, Russian woman who is working her way up and he feels that she can represent the pinnacle of the new society, except that she is wrapped up with these hooligans, who ultimately convince her that she is the Grand Duchess. So that adds to the complexity that Terrence McNally, our book writer, put into Gleb. And Ramin is so interesting to watch. I really don't know who else can play that part!

So do you believe that Gleb ultimately believes that Anya is Anastasia?

Yes, I think he ultimately does believe that she is Anastasia. And I think he also realizes that he is not his father's son and that this new order that he has created doesn't need this figurehead, doesn't need to deal with that, and in his heart of hearts he knows that she is the Grand Duchess Anastasia.

What do you think it is about this story that lends itself so well to stage?

Well I think Lynn and Stephen always had it in the back of their minds to make it a musical. They've been fighting for it for a long time and they are so passionate about this show and it shows in all the performances you see. I also think the story really needs to be told right now because it shows this empowered young woman taking control of her life and pushing through all of this hardship and coming out with the answers that she has been searching for. I love meeting young women after the show at the stage door who tell me, "I love Anastasia. She's so strong, she's so powerful.' So I think that's really cool, to be part of a show that's spearheading strong women in our business. Instead of the damsel in distress, you have Anya who is courageous and is a real go-getter.

After you were cast, did you do research on the historical time period in which the story takes place?

I did, and I focused a lot of my research on the execution because I wasn't very familiar with it. And then we got additional research when Darko Tresnjak, our director, came into the picture. And I think one of the most fascinating things that I learned through the research was that the Royals sewed all of their family jewels into their clothes so that when they were faced with the firing squad, the jewels actually protected them at first from the gunfire. And we actually reference that in the show, when Anya pulls out the diamond and explains that the nurse told her it was sewn into her underclothes and told her not to tell anyone. And I think it's so interesting that we are making a reference to this terrible thing, but that was the whole belief, before they found the other graves of the younger brother and Anya, that maybe they had survived because those jewels protected them.

One of the things I loved about the production was the innovative technology incorporated into the sets. I assume some of those designs created unique challenges to the actors.

You know I don't think we could have told this story without Aaron Rhyne's projections, and videos in the show. There are so many set changes and so many location changes that come so rapidly that the screens just allow us so much freedom. And they are just beautiful to look at, even up close. I know from the audience they are stunning, but even when you're face to face with them you're like, 'how is this happening?' Especially the scene on the train, and the scene with the cherry blossoms at the end of the journey - it's just so emotionally provocative.

As a member of the ensemble, you have so many quick costume changes and character changes. Do you have a favorite scene or character?

I think the most fun the ensemble has as a whole is the number, "A Rumor in St. Petersburg". We all knew the song going into it, and then halfway through the song we end up in a black market of sorts, and I get to sell a painting and we have a lot of carts and we're trying to sell our wares, and the ad-libbing that is happening from our veterans like Jenn Smith, who has been in fifteen Broadway shows, or Shina Morris, who has been in seven, it's just the culmination of a lot of experience and a lot of fun. So I'm learning a lot too because every once in a while they'll slip in an ad-lib that I'm not ready for and I have to make sure my mustache doesn't fall off my face from laughing!

Obviously people are so passionate about the iconic animated film. Does that add extra pressure to uphold their expectations?

I think Christy [Altomare] has taken it upon herself to find her own 'Anastasia' but also honor the movie really well. I think within the first ten seconds of the show where that big overture starts and that big chorus comes in and we're all singing, I think for anyone in the audience who had expectations, the bar has now been raised. They're like, 'Oh, this is the Broadway show we're going to get, now I understand.' And then we start with that intimate scene between Mary Beth [Peil] and Nicole Scimeca, who plays 'Little Anastasia', and it's a little confusing at first because they're expecting a giant spectacle that is Anastasia, and yet you now have this intimate scene, and it's brilliant. And after the first ten minutes, you are glued to the stage and you are on the journey with Anastasia. And I think many people in the audience forget the movie until intermission when they're like, 'Oh my gosh, yes, I remember that in the movie now!'

What was it like to make your Broadway debut in Anastasia?

You know, it's so funny because when you start off in the business you're never really sure where you're going to end up, it's a real big gamble. So if you would have told me three years ago that I'd be making my Broadway debut in Anastasia, or even three months ago for that matter, I probably wouldn't believe you!

It was a really special night because I don't come from a performance background, my family doesn't perform, so I got to bring my parents to their first Broadway show, which was also my Broadway debut, so it was really exciting. It was pretty spectacular and a night we were all able to share together. It was also the craziest night of my life. First of all, I never thought I'd be in an original cast of a show, but it tags along so many amazing things, like your first opening night party and your first cast recording and your first Tony Awards. And so I'm just trying to take it all in stride, take those mental pictures, because you only get one Broadway debut and you just gotta hold on to it!

BWW congratulates Zach Adkins on his Broadway debut! Zach recently starred as Charlie in the US/First National Tour of KINKY BOOTS. His other theater credits include Murder Ballad (Tom, Cleveland's Playhouse Square), Sweeney Todd (Anthony, Idaho Shakespeare Festival), and Spring Awakening (Melchior, Beck Arts).

