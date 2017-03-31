BWW Exclusive: Singer, Writer, and Now Actor- Sara Bareilles Get's Ready to Add to Already Impressive Resume with Her Stage Debut!

Last year, Grammy-nominated singer/songwriter Sara Bareilles made history as the composer for Waitress, the first musical ever to hit Broadway while boasting an all-female creative team. Now, as reported by BWW last month, Bareilles will once again take the spotlight, stepping into the musical's lead role of Jenna Hunterson tonight, succeeding BEAUTIFUL Tony-winner Jessie Mueller.

Though this marks her Broadway acting debut, Bareilles is no stranger to acclaim, already flaunting not only a musical score, but a book, five albums and six Grammy nominations.

One of Bareilles' earliest pop culture appearances came in 2004, when, shortly after her graduation from UCLA, she appeared as a bar singer in the indie film GIRL PLAY.

That same year marked the release of her debut studio album, "Careful Confessions," which prompted her signing with Epic Records.

Bareilles performs at UCLA's annual Spring Sing talent show:

Following a tour with Jon McLaughlin, Bareilles went on to release her second album, "Little Voice" in 2007. Incorporating re-releases such as "Gravity" from her debut record, as well as some new songs including the hit "Love Song," the album climbed the charts, peaking at No. 7 on the Billboard 200. "Love Song" proved itself to be Bareilles' breakout single, eventually going triple-platinum, and earning the artist her first two Grammy nominations for Song of the Year and Best Female Pop Vocal Performance in 2009.

Just two years later, Bareilles again entered the Grammy pool, earning her third nomination for "King of Anything," the lead single off her next album, "Kaleidoscope Heart." The song fell short of a Grammy win; however, "Kaleidoscope Heart" debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

As she continued writing and touring through the next few years, Bareilles, along with her band, also donated time to All Hands Volunteers, a disaster relief organization, which after the 2011 tsunami in Japan, brought volunteers to the small city of Ofunato to help clear the newly unlivable area.

Soon after, Bareilles released A TRACE OF THE SUN, a short documentary that details the city's post-tragedy healing process, as well as her team's efforts toward Ofunato's renewal.

The trailer for Bareilles' documentary, A TRACE OF THE SUN:

Next came "Once Upon Another Time," a five-song EP released for Record Store Day in 2012, and, just over a year later, "The Blessed Unrest," Bareilles' third major-label album which yet again earned Grammy recognition for the artist. The record itself was an Album of the Year contender in 2014, and its lead single "Brave" scored a nomination for Best Pop Solo Performance.

With four albums, five Grammy nominations and an exhilarating documentary in tow, Bareilles further displayed her talents in 2015 with the release of "Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) In Song," a book which, penned by Bareilles herself, takes readers inside "the joys and the struggles" of songwriting.

Just a month later, and quickly following Waitress's pre-Broadway run at the American Repertory Theater, the artist debuted her fifth album, "What's Inside: Songs from Waitress." As a concept album for the show, "What's Inside" features the music of Waitress, sung by Bareilles, as well as fellow songwriter Jason Mraz on certain tracks.

Bareilles performs "She Used To Be Mine" from WAITRESS:

The next year marked Waitress's Broadway opening, which earned Bareilles her first Tony nomination for Best Score, as well as the release of its original cast album, which threw Bareilles into the Grammy running for the sixth time.

Officially integrated into the universe of musical theatre, Bareilles also appeared as Ariel in the Hollywood Bowl's 2016 production of THE LITTLE MERMAID, and contributed to the score of THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, recently seen at Chicago's Oriental Theatre and no awaiting a Broadway transfer.

Tonight, Bareilles continues her Broadway journey with Waitress, where she will star as Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. With her already marvelous career as a musician, author and performer, Bareilles' upcoming Broadway acting debut adds one more item to her remarkable list of achievements.

Bareilles, Chris Diamantopoulos, and Will Swenson prepare to join WAITRESS:



Bareilles will continue in the role of Jenna for a limited engagement of 10 weeks, her departure set for June 11. Also joining the cast of Waitress on Friday, March 31 are Tony-nominee Will Swenson as Earl and Chris Diamantopoulos as Dr. Pomatter, who played the role in many of the show's original workshops.

Tickets to Waitress, now on sale through Sunday, Jan. 21, can be purchased here.

