Sugar, Butter, Sara Bareilles?! WAITRESS Composer Will Make Her Broadway Debut

Sugar, butter, Sara Bareilles?!

Producers of the Broadway smash Waitress just announced today that the hit show's composer and lyricist, the multi platinum-selling Grammy and Tony nominated singer-songwriter and New York Times best-selling author Sara Bareilles, will make her Broadway acting debut on March 31 in the lead role of Jenna Hunterson for a limited engagement of 10 weeks, through June 11, 2017.

Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929 or online at Ticketmaster.com.

Sara Bareilles said, "Waitress has turned out to be one of the great, true loves of my life, and they simply can't get rid of me. :) I consider it an incredible honor to follow the masterful work of Jessie Mueller as she so gracefully brought the character of Jenna to life, and I am thrilled to continue to tell this story that has so much heart. This show changed my life in so many ways, and I feel great privilege in joining our beloved cast and crew who make me laugh and cry every time I watch the show. All I want is to keep sharing the love, and dear God please let me remember my lines."

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. For Waitress, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album.

Bareilles has been hinting at wanting to join the cast of the show, especially in the role of Jenna, for awhile. BroadwayWorld recently reported that the TONY and GRAMMY award nominee told Laura Heywood (BroadwayGirlNYC) during an AOL Build interview to "never say never" when it came to seeing her on the stage in the future.

Today, the talented singer/songwriter stopped by TODAY to officially announce the news, sharing "I get to carry on the legacy. [This show] has been the love of my life."

She also revealed that she has dreamed of being on Broadway her entire life, and teased that she might be releasing new music before the end of the year. BWW brings you video of the appearance below!

Waitress announced last month that it recouped its $12 million investment in less than 10 months on Broadway, making it and Hamilton the only two new musicals from the last Broadway season (2015-2016) to go into profit.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Jessie Mueller, who currently stars in Waitress as Jenna, will play her final performance on March 26.

With a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album, Waitress will begin its US national tour at Cleveland's Playhouse Square this October.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This new American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

