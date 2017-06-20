BWW Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp Wraps Up It's Third Year- Volume One!

I just returned from Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp, my first. How did this happen? Well, it all happened in Kristin's Dressing Room, at the Lunt-Fontanne, when we were doing MY LOVE LETTER TO BROADWAY. Her "bootcamp" for young, aspiring performers had already had two seasons and she was looking to really "change it up." The rest is history, as they say, and "I" can say, in all honesty, that it was one of the greatest experiences I have ever had and those 43 kids and a handful of young interns, are in our hearts... forever.

The all-star faculty included: Chenoweth, Faith Prince, Lara Teeter, Baayork Lee, John Tartaglia, Richard Jay-Alexander, Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Michael Orland, John Sawyer, Jack Wallace, Mark Frie, Kim Vento, Kim Frie, Melinda Clonts, Eddie Micone, Matt Berman, Craig Burns, Angelique O'Neil, Seph Stanek, Bruce Glikas, Francine Espiritu, Kent Dennis, Jeannine, George Toumayan, Cody McCoy, Maddie Riggin, Emma Licata, Abby Lanini, Amanda Estep, Caroline Coffey, and Nellie Beavers, and the week was action-packed. All of us recognized how amazing, individual, articulate and talented these kids are and we actually began to discuss that it might possibly be something in the water. Over 500 hopefuls auditioned and 45 were chosen, two dropping out before we convened.

When we realized that Day One was June 12th and that the Tonys were the night before, Kristin decided to host a Tonys party, at her theatre namesake in Broken Arrow. It was a blast! Popcorn, pizza, candy, soft-drinks, a hungry audience and a HUGE screen with big sound! Faculty were already arriving, so added to the audience were KC, Faith Prince, Lara Teeter, Michael Orland and video messages from those en route (Baayork Lee, John Tartaglia, etc.) and even a message from Kathy Najimy, who was supposed to be there, but got called away to shoot episodes of a series she is on, called GRAVES. It was crazy fun to see lots of videos from Broadway pals and Tony hopefuls wishing KC and the troupe a great week at bootcamp and the kids were thrilled. Just the right vibe to start our rigorous and exciting week. You can see that video, which was only seen that night, in Broken Arrow, OK, by clicking HERE.

Robert Diamond at BroadwayWorld has graciously agreed to run a three-part exclusive of photos from this exhilarating and exciting week, with photo content by Bruce Glikas, who was also part of our faculty and did headshots for all the teens, ages 13-17. Part One includes photos from a Broadway dance we had on Wednesday Night. The "assignment" was to come dressed as your favorite Broadway Character. You might notice three DEAR EVAN HANSENS and three WEDNESDAYS from THE ADDAMS FAMILY! The idea was the brainchild of my assistant, Nellie Beavers, who also DJed the night with music and visuals, as Little Edie - Act Two, from GREY GARDENS. We couldn't believe it when we walked in! It took place on a stage, with the screen in and felt like a cross between the dance at the gym from WEST SIDE STORY and CARRIE! Kudos to Matt Berman, too, on this one!

A good time was had by ALL and you'll totally get it when you see the photos. Enjoy these pics from Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp - FIRST EVER Broadway Dance.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

