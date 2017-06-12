BWW TV Exclusive: Kristin Chenoweth's Broadway Bootcamp Starts with a Viewing Party and Gets Love from Broadway

Last night all eyes were on New York City and the 71st TONY Awards, but in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma at the Kristin Chenoweth Theater at Broken Arrow Performing Arts Center the hometown girl hosted a TONY viewing party to launch her Broadway Bootcamp this week. In attendance were 45 students who will participate in a series of classes and performance led by industry professionals who flew in and are arriving for the week's activities.

They include, fresh from her Isabelle Stevenson Award win - Broadway's Baayork Lee, Tony winner, Faith Prince, Tony nominees John Tartaglia and Lara Teeter, director Richard Jay-Alexander, music directors Michael Orland and Mary-Mitchell Campbell, Broadway photographer Bruce Glikas, and even Craig Burns from Telsey Casting who will be participating via satellite.

The program is in its third year and led by Mark Frie and Kim Vento. Chenoweth will be participating in the entire week's program along with Team Cheno's Angelique O'Neil, Seph Stanek, Matt Berman, Jack Wallace, & John Sawyer.

Before the telecast last night Jay-Alexander surprised both Chenoweth and the young hopefuls with a very special video in which many stars wished the kids and the Broadway TONY winner a great night and a great week. Richard said, "the whole world will be watching the TONY's tonight, BUT only you can see this tonight in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma." It drew cheers and brought Kristin to tears, literally. BroadwayWorld is very happy to have obtained last night's special video to share with you and we wish the campers a great first day of school.



Video Edited by Nellie Beavers