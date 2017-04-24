BWW Celebrates Barbra Streisand's 75th Birthday with Look Back at Top Billboard Hits
Today, BWW celebrates the 75th birthday of living legend Barbra Streisand with a look back at her top Billboard 100 hits. Streisand made her debut on the charts with 1964's "People" from the film FUNNY GIRL. Competing against such strong contenders as The Beatles that year, the tune climbed all the way to the No. 5 spot that June. Overall, the singer has entered the Billboard Hot 100 41 times, including 12 top 10's, with five hitting No. 1.
The eight-time Grammy Award winner can also boast 11 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 chart, the most of any woman. In addition, she is the only act with a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 in each of the last six decades (1960s through the 2010s).
Below, check out Streisand's Top 25 biggest Billboard Hot 100 Hits, (including video from the Top 5). Which is your favorite Streisand tune?
1, "The Way We Were," peak position No. 1 (3 weeks), peak date Feb. 2, 1974
2, "Evergreen (Love Theme From A Star Is Born)," No. 1 (3 weeks), March 5, 1977
3, "Woman in Love," No. 1 (3 weeks), Oct. 25, 1980
4, "You Don't Bring Me Flowers" (Barbra Streisand & Neil Diamond), No. 1 (2 weeks), Dec. 2, 1978
5, "No More Tears (Enough Is Enough)" (Barbra Streisand & Donna Summer), No. 1 (2 weeks), Nov. 24, 1979
6, "Guilty" (Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb), No. 3, Jan. 10, 1981
7, "The Main Event/Fight," No. 3, Aug. 11, 1979
8, "My Heart Belongs to Me," No. 4, July 30, 1977
9, "People," No. 5, June 27, 1964
10, "Stoney End," No. 6, Jan. 23, 1971
11, "What Kind of Fool" (Barbra Streisand & Barry Gibb), No. 10, March 21, 1981
12, "I Finally Found Someone" (Barbra Streisand & Bryan Adams), No. 8, Dec. 7, 1996
13, "Comin' In and Out of Your Life," No. 11, Jan. 30, 1982
14, "Love Theme From Eyes of Laura Mars (Prisoner)," No. 21, Sept. 30, 1978
15, "Till I Loved You" (Barbra Streisand & Don Johnson), No. 25, Dec. 3, 1988
16, "Sweet Inspiration/Where You Lead," No. 37, Sept. 2, 1972
17, "Somewhere," No. 43, Jan. 25, 1986
18, "Songbird," No. 25, July 22, 1978
19, "The Way He Makes Me Feel," No. 40, Dec. 10, 1983
20, "Second Hand Rose," No. 32, Feb. 5, 1966
21, "Kiss Me in the Rain," No. 37, March 1, 1980
22, "Funny Girl," No. 44, Oct. 24, 1964
23, "Make No Mistake, He's Mine" (Barbra Streisand & Kim Carnes), No. 51, Jan. 19, 1985
24, "Left in the Dark," No. 50, Oct. 20, 1984
25, "Where You Lead," No. 40, Aug. 28, 1971
Source: Billboard
Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos