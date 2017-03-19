Annaleigh Ashford Talks Relevance of SUNDAY and Children and Art

Following its four night concert, Sunday in the Park with George jumped into a limited Broadway run and has made a paint splash in the theatre community. Star Annaleigh Ashford says she has forged a strong connection with the show and its message.

In an interview with CBS news, Ashford said her character "literally says, 'There are only two worthwhile things to leave behind when you depart this world: children and art.' And I think that line is so profound. And it's even more profound to me as a mother and to me as an artist in the time that we're living in. We're in a -- not just country, but world that's so divided right now. And I think, as an artist, we have such a duty to take our audience into the world of the play and teach and grow and learn and explore."

Despite the buzz surrounding the show and Ashford and Gyllenhaal's rave reviews, the producers have decided not to make the production eligible for Tony nominations. Despite calling her Tony Award as magical as a unicorn, Ashford says the show itself sends a message about the importance of focusing on art over glory.

"There's a line in the show that sums it all up perfectly and beautifully," she says. "We talk about the art of making art, and this is truly the art of making art. It's what it's about. It's about nothing more and nothing less."

Sondheim and Lapine's masterpiece follows painter Georges Seurat (Jake Gyllenhaal) in the months leading up to the completion of his most famous painting, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. Consumed by his need to "finish the hat," Seurat alienates the French bourgeoisie, spurns his fellow artists, and neglects his lover Dot (Annaleigh Ashford), not realizing that his actions will reverberate over the next 100 years.



Sunday in the Park with George is produced on Broadway by Adam Speers for Ambassador Theatre Group, New York City Center, Jeanine Tesori, and Riva Marker.

