Andrey Wasn't There But Katie Couric Was, See Her Visit to GREAT COMET

Renowned journalist Katie Couric stopped by Pierre's Russian salon this week when she saw Broadway's NATASHA, PIERRE, AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812. It seems she enjoyed shaking her egg, as she called it one of the most original and energetic shows she had ever seen. Check out her photo with the cast below!

Created by three-time Tony Award nominee Dave Malloy (Ghost Quartet, Preludes) and directed by Tony Award nominee Rachel Chavkin (Hadestown, Artistic Director of The TEAM), THE GREAT COMET began previews on October 18 at Broadway's Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), and officially opened Monday, November 14, 2016.

Led by Tony Award nominee for Best Actor in a Musical Josh Groban as 'Pierre,' and Tony Award nominee for Best Actress in a Musical Denée Benton as 'Natasha,' the cast of THE GREAT COMET includes Brittain Ashford as 'Sonya,' Gelsey Bell as 'Mary,' Nicholas Belton as 'Andrey/Bolkonsky,' Nick Choksi as 'Dolokhov,' Amber Gray as 'Hélène,' Grace McLean as 'Marya D,' Paul Pinto as 'Balaga,' Scott Stangland as 'Pierre' (standby), and Tony Award nominee for Best Featured Actor in a Musical Lucas Steele as 'Anatole.' The ensemble includes Sumayya Ali, Courtney Bassett, Josh Canfield, Kennedy Caughell, Ken Clark, Erica Dorfler, Lulu Fall, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Nick Gaswirth, Alex Gibson, Billy Joe Kiessling, Mary Spencer Knapp, Blaine Alden Krauss, Reed Luplau, Brandt Martinez, Andrew Mayer, Mary Page Nance, Shoba Narayan, Azudi Onyejekwe, Pearl Rhein, Celia Mei Rubin, Heath Saunders, Ani Taj, Katrina Yaukey, and Lauren Zakrin.

THE GREAT COMET is a theatrical experience like no other. Malloy's inspired adaptation of a 70-page slice of War and Peace puts audiences just inches away from Tolstoy's brash young lovers, as they light up Moscow in an epic tale of romance and passion.

Natasha is young, Anatole is hot, and Andrey isn't here... but what about Pierre? Natasha is a beautiful ingénue visiting Moscow while she waits for her beloved fiancé Andrey to return from the war. In a moment of indiscretion, she is seduced by the dashing (but already married) Anatole and her position in society is ruined. Her only hope lies with Pierre (Groban), the lonely outsider whose love and compassion for Natasha may be the key to her redemption... and to the renewal of his own soul.

