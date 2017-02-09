Andrew Lloyd Webber Releases Free Emoji Pack!

Need a little bit more Andrew Lloyd Webber in your life? You'e in luck, because in celebration of the composer's four hit musicals playing simultaneously on Broadway (a feat achieved only once before by Rodgers & Hammerstein 63 years ago), you can now download an ALW iOS Emoji Pack for free.



CLICK HERE to download today!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of some of the world's best known musicals including Cats, Evita, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, The Phantom of the Opera (which celebrated its 30th anniversary this past year) and Sunset Boulevard. In New York, Sunset Boulevard is running alongside Cats, School of Rock - The Musical, and The Phantom of the Opera, surpassing his previous record of three shows running simultaneously on Broadway. With four musicals running currently on Broadway, he receives the distinction previously held only by Rodgers and Hammerstein.

As well as The Phantom Of The Opera and Cats his productions include the groundbreaking Bombay Dreams which introduced the double Oscar winning Bollywood composer AR Rahman to the Western stage. His awards, both as composer and producer, include seven Tonys, seven Oliviers, a Golden Globe, an Oscar, the Praemium Imperiale, the Richard Rodgers Award for Excellence in Musical Theatre, a BASCA Fellowship, the Kennedy Center Honor and a Grammy for Best Contemporary Classical Composition for Requiem, his setting of the Latin Requiem mass which contains one of his best known compositions, Pie Jesu. He owns seven London theatres including the Theatre Royal, Drury Lane and the London Palladium. He was knighted by Her Majesty The Queen in 1992 and created an honorary member of the House of Lords in 1997. He is passionate about the importance of music in education and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation has become one of Britain's leading charities supporting the arts and music. In 2016, the Foundation funded a major new national initiative which endowed the American Theatre Wing with a $1.3 million, three-year grant to support theatre education opportunities for underserved young people and public schools across the U.S.

Related Articles