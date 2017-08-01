Alan Cumming, Lea Michele, and Darren Criss to Headline 3rd Annual Elsie Fest

Tony Award winning actor and singer Alan Cumming (Cabaret, CBS's The Good Wife), two-time Golden Globe nominated actress and singer Lea Michele (Scream Queens, Glee, Spring Awakening) and Emmy nominated songwriter, musician and actor Darren Criss (The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, Hedwig and the Angry Inch) to headline the third annual Elsie Fest with special guest performances by platinum selling recording artist Ingrid Michaelson (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812, Alter Egos EP) and Broadway veteran and Tony nominee Norm Lewis (Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, The Phantom of the Opera, ABC's hit show Scandal). Z100's Elvis Duran to host the one-day outdoor music festival celebrating stars and songs from the stage and screen on Sunday, October 8 at Central Park SummerStage in New York City. Additional performers and guests to be announced.

Tickets to Elsie Fest are available via pre-sale code from ElsieFest.com today at 10am EST. General on-sale to the public will be available on Friday, August 4 at 11am EST on TicketFly.com. Doors open at 5pm; performances begin at 6pm. Exclusive meet and greet packages available for concert goers, as well as festival merchandise and singalongs from the famed West Village piano bar Marie's Crisis.

"Being a 'musical theater fan' has never been just abouT Loving musical theater," says Criss, co-founder of Elsie Fest. "It's abouT Loving the things in pop culture that inspire it; from the actors, recording artists and personalities, to the songs -- which not only include Broadway and Great American songbook classics, but hits from film, TV, radio and the internet. Elsie Fest brings all of that together in one place. It's a pop culture cabaret."

Elsie Fest is co-founded and executive produced by Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins, Jordan Roth and Dr. Sidney J. Stern. Elsie Fest is a Bowery Presents production.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS.

ABOUT ELSIE FEST

Elsie Fest is the brainchild of Darren Criss, talent manager Ricky Rollins and Broadway producer and Jujamcyn Theaters President Jordan Roth. Established in 2015, the one-day outdoor music festival celebrates the stars and songs from the stage and screen, giving festival goers a unique experience to their favorite musicals. Past performers include Evan Rachel Wood, Tituss Burgess, Aaron Tveit, Leslie Odom Jr., Pasek and Paul, Lea Salonga, Cynthia Erivo, Megan Hilty, Jason Robert Brown, and Stranger Things' Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin. For more information about Elsie Fest, please visit www.elsiefest.com. Join the conversation by following Elsie Fest on Instagram and Twitter (@ElsieFest), and on Facebook (facebook.com/elsiefest).

