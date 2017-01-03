ALADDIN, THE LION KING Break Records on Broadway, Abroad

Aladdin on Broadway broke the house record at The New Amsterdam Theatre for the week ending January 1, 2017 with a gross of $2,583,344.00 on nine performances, surpassing the previous record of $2,398,010.00. This marks the 12th time the show has broken a New Amsterdam Theatre house record since beginning performances in February 2014.

In its 19th year, The Lion King on Broadway achieved a new milestone, surpassing $3 million in weekly gross for the week ending January 1, 2017. This is the 26th house record the production has set at The Minskoff Theatre, with a gross of $3,098,330.00 on nine performances.

Internationally, Aladdin in London set new house records at The Prince Edward Theatre two weeks in a row for the weeks ending December 25, 2016 and January 1, 2017. Productions of The Lion King in London, Madrid and Scheveningen also set new house records in their respective theatres this holiday season.

Disney's Aladdin, the Tony Award-winning hit musical based on the Academy Award-winning animated film, is now in its third smash year on Broadway at the New Amsterdam Theatre (214 West 42nd Street).

Aladdin opened to critical acclaim on March 20th, 2014 and quickly established itself as one of the biggest new blockbusters in recent years, breaking 12 New Amsterdam Theatre house records and welcoming over 4 million people worldwide. Its global footprint has expanded to include productions in Tokyo, Hamburg, London and Sydney and the upcoming North American tour.

Adapted from the Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," Aladdin is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

For more information, visit AladdinTheMusical.com.

its 19th year, THE LION KING continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its Broadway premiere on November 13, 1997, 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), THE LION KING is only the second show in history to generate five productions worldwide running 10 or more years. Translated into eight different languages (Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), productions of THE LION KING can currently be seen on Broadway; London's West End; Hamburg; Tokyo; Madrid; Mexico City; Shanghai, Scheveningen and on tour across North America, for a total of nine productions running concurrently across the globe. Having played over 100 cities in 19 countries on every continent except Antarctica, THE LION KING's worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

For more information worldwide, visit LionKing.com.

