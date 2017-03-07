92nd Street Y presents DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Ben Platt & Michael Greif in Conversation

Actor Ben Platt and Tony Award nominated director Michael Greif come to 92Y on Sunday, April 16 for a conversation about their groundbreaking and critically acclaimed show Dear Evan Hansen.

Following its award-winning Off-Broadway run, Dear Evan Hansen has become one of Broadway's biggest hits. The recently released original cast recording debuted at #8 on Billboard's Top 200 chart, one of only four cast albums to reach that chart's Top 10 in the last 50 years. With a book by Obie Award-winner Steven Levenson, a score by Tony® Award nominees Benj Pasek & Justin Paul,Dear Evan Hansen officially opened to rave reviews on Broadway on December 4, 2016 at the Music Box Theatre.

About Ben Platt and Michael Greif

Ben Platt currently stars as Evan Hansen in the celebrated Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen after creating the role at Arena Stage in Washington, DC, and at Off-Broadway's Second Stage Theatre (Obie Award, Clarence Derwent Award, Outer Critics Circle and Drama League nominations). Platt was the original Elder Cunningham in the Chicago production of The Book of Mormon and reprised the role on Broadway.

Michael Greif's Broadway credits include: Dear Evan Hansen, Rent, Grey Gardens, Next to Normal, (Tony nominations.); Never Gonna Dance and If/Then.

