2017 Jimmy Awards Best Actor & Best Actress Presentations to Stream Live on Facebook

The ninth annual JIMMY AWARDS will be held on Monday, June 26th at 7:30PM at the Minskoff Theatre on Broadway. 74 high school students from across America will compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. Ceremony updates, Inspiring Teacher Award and the nominee award presentations will be streamed live on Facebook.

Viewers should go to the Jimmy Awards Facebook page, beginning at 7:15pm NYC time for a pre-show update. There will be a second update at approximately 8:30pm during intermission. Stay tuned to the Jimmy Awards Facebook page for exact timing of the Awards Presentation, and sign up to get notified when we are LIVE.

The Facebook livestream will be hosted by two student reporters, Julia Fernandez from the Rita Moreno Awards in San Jose, CA and Nate Garner from Illinois High School Musical Theatre Awards in Chicago, IL. The student reporters will provide updates at the start of the ceremony and at intermission.

The awards presentation will include the student awards and speeches from this year's Best Actress and Best Actor winners. Additionally, the inaugural Inspiring Teacher Award, presented by Wells Fargo, will be given to Brendan Jennings (Burbank, CA) and Larry Robinson (Monroe, NC) for the encouragement and inspiration that led their students to win the 2016 coveted Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actress and Best Performance by an Actor.

Student performers qualify to compete in the national program by winning top honors at regional high school musical theatre awards competitions presented by Broadway League member performing arts centers. Over 1,300 high schools and 50,000 students participate in these annual events. Since the inception of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards (NHSMTA) in 2009, participating students have earned over $1,000,000 in university and conservatory scholarships. Several student participants have already been cast in Broadway, Touring and West End productions.

Jimmy Award nominees are currently in the midst of preparing for their Broadway debut during a nine-day professional training intensive with NYU Tisch School of the Arts' New Studio on Broadway faculty members plus other theatre professionals.

The six coaches -- ANDRÉA BURNS, RANDY GRAFF, ADAM KANTOR, MICHAEL McELROY, HOWARD McGILLIN, and SCHELE WILLIAMS are mentoring the 74 high school students from across America as they compete for the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress.

The two-hour talent showcase will feature dynamic ensemble and solo performances and will be hosted by 2017 Tony Award winner BEN PLATT, currently starring in Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Presenters include: JERRY MITCHELL and KENNY ORTEGA.

Winners will be selected by a panel of judges comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award-winning producers, award-winning casting experts and industry professionals: KENT GASH, MONTEGO GLOVER, RACHEL HOFFMAN, KEVIN McCOLLUM, ALECIA PARKER, TARA RUBIN, BERNIE TELSEY, and CHARLOTTE WILCOX. Additional judges during the week were PAUL CANAAN, WAYNE CILENTO, TARA RUBIN, STEPHANIE KLAPPER, and CESAR ROCHA.

The Jimmy Awards are presented by the Broadway League Foundation. Founded in 2009 by Nederlander Alliances LLC, Pittsburgh CLO, and Broadway Education Alliance (BEA), NHSMTA's mission is to raise the profile of musical theatre in schools, recognize dedicated teachers and inspire the next generation of performers and enthusiasts. The Jimmy Awards are named in honor of the late James M. Nederlander, legendary Broadway producer/theatre owner. The NHSMTA program is supported by many leading theatre industry organizations. More information about the National High School Musical Theatre Awards program can be found at JIMMYAWARDS.COM.

WELLS FARGO is the presenting sponsor of the inaugural Inspirational Teacher Award.

