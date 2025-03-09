Union Station Opens THE SCIENCE OF GUINESS WORLD RECORDS

Union Station leadership opened their next, highly-anticipated, touring exhibition, The Science of Guinness World Records – presented by Thrivent in the Station’s expansive Bank of America Gallery. For the first time, this fun and fascinating hands-on experience takes guests behind the scenes to see what it takes to set new records, challenge old ones and make the history books.



Exhibition guests will learn the stories and secrets behind some of the most astonishing Guinness World Records. Plus, visitors will challenge themselves, family, friends and even other guests to see what it takes to break a record.



Within the multiple exhibition zones, guests will explore interactive installations, learn about the science behind the most incredible feats, take epic selfies alongside some of the strangest records, discover inspirational stories and artifacts, and challenge themselves by trying what it takes to hold a world record!



Developed by Science North, based in Sudbury, Ontario, Canada and in partnership with Ripley Entertainment Inc., The Science of Guinness World Records challenges guests to reconsider their preconceptions about what’s possible and how they can push their limits and achieve amazing.



A fun-filled journey for families, kids and adults alike, The Science of Guinness World Records now open March 8th through September 2nd at Union Station Kansas City.