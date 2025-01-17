Review: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Roxy's Downtown

1
Previews: [TITLE OF SHOW] at Roxy's Downtown
Roxy’s Downtown begins the new year with the hilarious musical [title of show], opening on Wednesday, January 15. Packed with wit, humor, and toe-tapping tunes, this self-referential gem takes you behind the scenes of the creative process, revealing the trials and triumphs of bringing a musical to life.
PARADE Comes to the Kauffman Center This Month
PARADE, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, will be part of the 24–25 PNC Broadway in Kansas City season and will make its Kansas City premiere at Kauffman Center this month.
