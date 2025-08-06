Review: DISNEY'S NEWSIES at Music Theatre Wichita

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sprawling the dark and dirty streets of turn of the 19th century New York City, Disney’s Newsies at Music Theatre Wichita, is a story of underdogs going head to head with top dogs. A family friendly musical with athletic leaping, tumbling, tapping, and an uplifting sense of community. From an upscale, high powered newspaper office, to behind the scenes at a woman owned vaudeville theatre, and a favorite neighborhood deli, this epic tale unfolds before your eyes, and from the comfort of your Concert Hall seat. Based on the 1992 film staring Christian Bale, and on the real life events known as the “newsboys’ strike of 1899,” this fan favorite is a perennially important story.

The ‘newsies’ are orphaned youth of NYC that must work for a living. Buying newspapers from the publishers, and selling them for a meagre profit by means of their talents, ingenuity and luck. It’s an honest life, if not a desirable one. The publisher of The World, Joseph Pulitzer, is worried about his declining newspaper circulation, and decides to raise the cost of the papers on the newsies, so they have to work harder to make the same amount of pittance. The unexpected price hike hits the newsies hard and they rally a strike, across the boroughs, creating major losses for some of the most influential men in New York City. This will not go unnoticed!

Newsies is expertly directed and choreographed by Chaz Walcott, MTW alum, having over 13 productions of Newsies under his belt, as director or ensemble. Full throttle action, with about 100 newsies either flanking or on the stage in “The World Will Know," singing their hearts out, flipping, leaping and embodying rebellious youthful spirit. Incorporating dozens of community students as the newsie multitudes, the energy is palpable. This production is a freight train of movement and narrative. Full company songs create spectacle with ingenious uses of newsprint. “Once and For All” is a showstopper. Newsies riled for justice!

Brendan Dellaire plays Jack Kelly the street smart, charismatic seventeen year old leader of the newsies. These kids make the most of their lot, but Jack dreams of heading west, and has a secret talent as an artist. Delivering a powerhouse version of “Santa Fe” as the Act I finale, Dellaire embodies this magnetic young man that demands social change.

Evan Tylka as Crutchie, the tiny Tim of New York City, an endearing and optimistic orphan with a bum leg, gives the audience a tug on the heart strings as this bright eyed kid overcomes his challenges while taking one for the team. A standout.

Medda Larkin as played by Aurelia Williams is a regal vaudeville theatre owner and performer, and friend to Jack, who has discovered his artistic talents and puts him to work painting backdrops. Bringing refreshing feminine energy and perspective, she delivers a soulful and biting version of “That’s Rich.”

Tom Galantich as Joseph Pulitzer is commanding, blasé and easy to root against. With his eye on “The Bottom Line,” it is hard to believe the highest achievement in journalism, arts and letters has this indifferent character’s name attached. Great villain!

We meet Becca Peterson as Katherine with her haunches up, a likely necessity for a young woman trying to make it as a journalist in the bustling city at a time when women stayed home. She wins us over in her sung soliloquy “Watch What Happens,” the relatable, exciting and humorous insights into a person with big dreams and the courage to match.

Davey and Les are the rarity of newsies, they have folks! Pitching in while dad is injured, Andy Bakun as Davey, is authentic and brings a groundedness to the polished company. Isaac Tra as Les, the youngest, very outspoken brother, charmingly selling “papes” with puppy dog eyes, and winning over the audience. Appreciate them in the Act II company tapping extravaganza, “King Of New York.”

Bruce Brockman has created a three story masterpiece of New York City with his Scenic Design. City streets, alleyways, fire escapes, backstage scene shops, and high rise offices with skyline views. Lush, detailed, multilayered and truthful, the set is an essential character in its own right, the story relying on the idiosyncrasies of New York City.

Lighting Design by Maranda Debusk illuminates the ever changing sky peeking over the iconic shapes of the buildings in silhouette denoting time of day, and the saturated washes enhance the moods of the evolving dramatic energy.

With the size of the cast, Costume Designer Dixon Reynolds had no small task to accomplish. Newsies aren’t flush, so a bit ragged and worn, but each costume expressing individual personality. Especially loving the smart skirt ensembles of the professional ladies in Katherine and Hannah’s costumes. The period cuts and designs were befitting of the time and place.

Whether or not Disney’s Newsies is a nostalgic remembrance for you, you will see the level of skill, attention to detail and ambition MTW brings to their productions. MTW is not only passionate about musical theatre, but Wichita, and giving back to the community, students, and theatre lovers alike. If you missed Newsies, stay tuned for their next offering, Something Rotten, August 20-24. Visit mtwichita.org for tickets and more information.

