Previews: WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION at ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) At The Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) concludes its 2024-25 season with Agatha Christie’s classic courtroom thriller WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION, opening Friday, March 28 and performed in the iconic setting of the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse at 510 N. Main.

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION is a story of justice, passion, and betrayal set in 1952 London. Leonard Vole has been accused of murdering an older woman to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will Leonard survive the shocking witness testimony and convince the jury of his innocence before the hangman’s noose tightens around his neck? With plot twists and surprise reveals at every turn, Agatha Christie’s WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION is a thrilling ride.

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION features Amy Shelden Loucks in the title role of Romaine Vole, wife of the accused Leonard Vole, played by Hagan Simmons. Matthew Gwinner and Michele Janssens play the opposing barristers, Sir Wilfred Robarts, Q.C. (for the defense) and Mrs. Helena Myers, Q.C. (for the prosecution). Other performers include Hunter Bartholomew, Chris Loucks, Vonda Newby-Schuster, Chelsie Penner, Lydia Pirilli, Jeneé Saffold, Jordan Sickman, and Eddiie Spurlock. The show is directed by Paula Makar and Sydney Alder is Assistant Director and Stage Manager.

Performances are Friday, March 28 through Sunday, April 6 (two weekends) in the restored courtroom at the Historic Sedgwick County Courthouse at 510 N. Main in Wichita. Curtain is at 7:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, and 2:00 p.m. on Sundays. Audience members sitting in jury box seats ($40 each) will serve as the jury during the show. Gallery seating is available starting at $30, with discounts for seniors, veterans, those under 30, and students; ticket prices are inclusive of all taxes and fees. The house opens 30 minutes before curtain. Tickets can be purchased on the ICTRep website at https://ICTRep.org.

WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc. (www.concordtheatricals.com), including special permissions for modifications to the original 1952 script.

ICTRep (Wichita Repertory Theater) is a semi-professional company that produces comedies, dramas, and thrillers. Our productions provide challenging roles and design opportunities for young actors and creatives to hone their crafts. In addition, we bring Wichita audiences together to enjoy high-quality, vibrant theatrical experiences that provide more than simply an evening’s entertainment. We want our audiences to continue to reflect on and be moved by the plays we produce, long after the “curtain falls.”

Follow us on Facebook (www.facebook.com/ICTRep). Instagram (@ICTRep_Theater), and LinkedIn (@ICTRep).

ICTRep: Dramatically Good!

Comments