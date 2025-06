Previews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Roxy’s Downtown Theatre, Inc. proudly presents the wildly popular, side-splitting British farce The Play That Goes Wrong, running July 9 through August 10, and starring seven of the original eight cast members from Roxy’s first smash-hit production—plus a brand-new twist with the uproarious addition of Sam Warner to the cast.

A smash hit in London and on Broadway, The Play That Goes Wrong is a comedy of errors like no other, following the bumbling actors of the Cornley Drama Society as they attempt (and fail spectacularly) to stage a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, everything that can go wrong… does. And the result? Non-stop laughter, set calamities, and unforgettable theatrical mayhem.

Directed with daring precision and comedic chaos, this production is equal parts Monty Python, Noises Off, and pure Roxy’s magic. Whether you’ve seen it before or are brand new to the catastrophe, you’ll laugh yourself senseless all over again—or for the very first time. Performances run Thursdays–Sundays, July 9 through August 10, 2025.

Tickets and information at www.roxysdowntown.com

