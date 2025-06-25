 tracking pixel
Previews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Roxy's Downtown

Runs July 9 through August 10, 2025

By: Jun. 25, 2025
Previews: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG at Roxy's Downtown Image
Roxyâ€™s Downtown Theatre, Inc. proudly presents the wildly popular, side-splitting British farceÂ The Play That Goes Wrong, runningÂ July 9 through August 10, and starringÂ seven of the original eight cast membersÂ from Roxyâ€™s first smash-hit productionâ€”plus a brand-new twist with the uproarious addition ofÂ Sam WarnerÂ to the cast.

A smash hit in London and on Broadway,Â The Play That Goes WrongÂ is a comedy of errors like no other, following the bumbling actors of the Cornley Drama Society as they attempt (and fail spectacularly) to stage a 1920s murder mystery. As the title suggests, everything thatÂ canÂ go wrongâ€¦ does. And the result? Non-stop laughter, set calamities, and unforgettable theatrical mayhem.

Directed with daring precision and comedic chaos, this production is equal partsÂ Monty Python,Â Noises Off, and pure Roxyâ€™s magic. Whether youâ€™ve seen it before or are brand new to the catastrophe, youâ€™ll laugh yourself senseless all over againâ€”or for the very first time.Â Performances run Thursdaysâ€“Sundays, July 9 through August 10, 2025.

Tickets and information atÂ www.roxysdowntown.com



