Previews: THE COVER OF LIFE at Guild Hall Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Guild Hall Players opens THE COVER OF LIFE by RT Robinson May 22, 23 & 24 at 8pm and May 25 at 7pm. Tickets are $12 and can be purchased at the door. The theatre is located inside Saint James Episcopal Church

Tood, Weetsie and Sybill are brides in rural Louisiana in 1943. Each married a Cliffert brother. The men are off to war and a local news story about these young wives keeping the home fires burning intrigues Henry Luce. He decides that they belong on the cover of Life Magazine and assigns Kate Miller to the story. She has been covering the war in Europe and, though she views doing a “women's piece” as a career set-back, she accepts because it will be her first cover story. Kate spends a week with the Cliffert women and her haughty urban attitude gives way to sympathy as she begins to understand them while coming face-to-face with her own powerlessness in a man's world. Filled with charm and fun, The Cover of Life is a deeply affecting story about the struggle for self-worth.

Directed by John Dalton-White, the cast includes Vonda Schuster as Kate, Crystal Meek as Aunt Ola, Mary Tush Green as Addie Mae, Emily Redfield as Tood, Katriana Kisner as Weetsie, Shanna Berry as Sybil, and Hagan Simmons as Tommy. Terre Winstead serves as Stage Manager.

Photo credit: John Dalton-White

Comments

Best Sound Design - Live Standings Peter Hylenski - Maybe Happy Ending - 13% Adam Fisher - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Mike Walker - Operation Mincemeat - 9% Vote Now!