Previews: PYGMALION, THE RADIO PLAY at Kechi Playhouse

Kechi Playhouse’s fourth play in their 43rd year is a new radio play adaptation of George Bernard Shaw’s classic, Pygmalion. The adaptation has been done by director, Misty Maynard, and workshopped by the cast.

Set amid the bombs of London in 1940, a BBC cast performs the radio play Pygmalion. Based on the Greek myth of Pygmalion and Galetea, the play tells the tale of Henry Higgins, a phonetic expert, and Eliza Doolittle, a lowly flower seller. When he is challenged by friend Colonel Pickering, Higgins sets out to transform this “draggletailed guttersnipe” into a high-class duchess in six months’ time. The well-known story was the basis for the musical “My Fair Lady” and the inspiration for many modern movies.

The cast includes the talents of Ed Baker, Heather Johnson, Andrew Johnson, Kristin Moody, Elisa Balleau, Benjamin Eldridge, Nathaniel Schmucker, DJ Freeman, Mike Shryock, and Matt Fenwick . The production team features Direction by Misty Maynard, costumes by the cast and crew, and set by Richard Shultz.

Pygmalion, the Radio Play runs September 5 - 28, 2025 at the Kechi Playhouse, located at 100 E Kechi Rd #9069, Kechi, KS 67067 (N. Oliver & 61st St). The show runs on

Friday and Saturday at 8:00 PM, with Sunday Matinees at 2:30 PM. General Admission tickets for Friday and Saturday are $17, with $16 General Admission tickets on Sundays.

For Tickets and Info, please call (316) 744-2152. The play runs 2 hours.