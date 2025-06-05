 tracking pixel
Previews: LEND ME A SOPRANO at Wichita Community Theatre

Runs June 5-15, 2025

Wichita Community Theatre continues its 2024-2025 Season with Lend Me a Soprano by Ken Ludwig.

Ken Ludwig has adapted his wonderful comic hit, Lend Me A Tenor, into another madcap farce switching the Tenor for a Soprano. The play takes place in 1934 in a hotel room where the Cleveland Grand Opera Company nervously waits for the one-night only performance by world-famous soprano Elena Firenzi.  Ms. Firenzi is a diva in the true sense of the word. She arrives late and tempers explode, chaos begins, with a whirlwind of slamming doors, mistaken identities, and bigger than life egos. Directed by Mark Schuster.

Performances are June 5-15,  2025. Evening performances are at 8 pm, Thursday through Saturday with Sunday matinees June 8 and June 15, starting at 2 pm. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for military/senior/students. There is a Special ticket price of $14 for everyone for the two Thursday opening nights.

Call for reservations 316-686-1282. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N. Fountain. Box office opens 1/2 hour prior to curtain.

