Previews: INTO THE BREECHES at Wichita Community Theatre

Set against the backdrop of World War II, “Into the Breeches” tells the story of a group of wives who decide to put on an incredibly ambitious male-centric production of the “Henriad” (“Henry IV” and “Henry V” combined) while their husbands are off fighting the Axis.

“The play is a comedic love letter to Shakespeare,” says director Joseph Urick. “Although Shakespeare’s ‘Henry’ plays are key to the plot, ‘Breeches’ isn’t so much a reimagining of those works, but rather they serve as a mirror for the play’s spirit, storylines, and themes.” Urick noted that “there are a plethora of fun characters — a diva, an elderly socialite, an ingenue — and the play features subplots about racial inequality, gender roles, and LGBTQ issues that are as relevant now as they were then, which is also very telling.”

Urick is an Assistant Professor of Performing Arts at Wichita State University and is no stranger to directing classic theatre, his recent credits include “Twelfth Night” at WSU, as well as adapting the script for “Cyrano de Bergerac” at Kechi Playhouse.

Urick is joined by co-director Ben Bolinger, a former student of Urick’s at WSU. “Wichita Community Theatre has been very supportive. I’ve enjoyed working with them offering me that first step to being a full director. It’s been a super collaboration,” Bolinger said of his work with Urick. “Right up front, the first day of rehearsals, he told the cast that I had as much authority as he did. Initially I took the reins on some scenes, but midway through rehearsals we both ran everything.”

The production is going to be unique in its approach to the on-stage action. Urick and Bolinger decided to lean into the Shakespearean effect for “Breeches,” by not having as few scenic elements as possible. The performance emulates those found even today at Shakespeare’s Globe, with a horseshoe-style stage bringing the audience as close to the actors as possible. “I did not want long scene changes,” Urick explained, “instead having our actors exit and enter while speaking, as they would have during Shakespeare’s day.”

The cast for “Breeches” includes Maggie (Kiera Abrienne), who is married to the theater’s director, the diva Celeste (Charlene Grinsell), Winifred, married to board president Ellsworth (Kevin Sowers), Stuart, the stage manager, Ida (Jasmine Vertilus), the Costume Designer, June (Mackenzie Mitchell), the ingenue, and Grace (Jill Nicole Herbert), a newcomer to town. The remaining crew members are Renee Tanner (the actual show’s Stage Manager), Cole Adams (Lighting Designer), Gwyn Bolte (Costume Designer), and Kirk Longhofer (Sound Designer).

Bolinger said, “This cast has been phenomenal. I can’t speak highly enough of them.”

“Shakespeare scares people — unnecessarily so,” Urick said. “What I love about this show is that it’s so easy to enjoy.”

Into The Breeches runs until May 4, 2025., with shows running Thursday through Saturday 8:00 PM, and Sundays at 2:00 PM. Tickets are $18 for Adults, and $16 for Students, Seniors, and Military. Tickets are available at the door, and can be purchased online at wichitaact.org

Running Time for the show is 2 hours and 30 mintes, with a 15-minute intermission. Wichita Community Theatre is located at 258 N Fountain St, Wichita, KS 67208.

Photo Credit: Ben Bolinger

