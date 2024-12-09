PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Takes The Century II Concert Hall Stage In January

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The American Theatre Guild will present the dazzling production based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL. The tour launches in Wichita, KS at the Century Concert Hall before continuing on to play 50+ cities across North America.

Leading the tour as Vivian Ward and Edward Lewis are Eva Gary and Jack Rasmussen. Joining them are Tamara Daly as Kit De Luca, Max Cervantes as Happy Man/Mr. Thompson, and Dominic Pagliaro as Philip Stuckey.

Rounding out the company in alphabetical order are Christopher Alvarado, Alessandra Casanova, Brianna Clark, Luke James Cloherty, Thomas DalCeredo, Lauren Esser, Grace Hamashima, Kris Ivy Haynes, Amy Knips, Dani Kucera, Katherine Lindsley, Robert Miller, Yamil Rivera, Jonathan David Steffins, Devyn Trondson, Ian Underhill, Brandon Upton, Leron Wellington, and Austin Wicke.

Brianna Clark, Lauren Esser, Robert Miller, and Devyn Trondson were members of the previous company that toured North America in the 2023-2024 season and most recently played Osaka and Tokyo, Japan.

Music Director Mary Grace Ellerbee leads a band that includes Matt McGrath (keyboards), Callum Murphy (guitar), Jason Hartley (guitar), Evan Zegiel (bass) and Joel Anderson (drums).

Based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is brought to life by a powerhouse creative team representing the best of music, Hollywood, and Broadway, with direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award-winner Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde), original music and lyrics by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J.F. Lawton.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL has original scenic design by David Rockwell, tour scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Featured in the musical is Roy Orbison and Bill Dee's international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan - New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL ended its 13-month run at the Nederlander Theatre on Broadway on August 18, 2019. The musical began performances in Hamburg, Germany on September 24, 2019, and opened in London's West End in February 2020 before COVID-19 shuttered theaters around the world. The London production reopened July 8, 2021 to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL is part of the 24–25 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series and will take the Century II Concert Hall stage Jan. 3–5, 2025. Tickets are available for purchase at BroadwayWichita.com and Century2.com, or by calling 855-755-7328. Group ticket savings for 10+ are available by contacting Groups@ATGuild.org.

