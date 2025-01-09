PARADE Comes to the Kauffman Center This Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PARADE, winner of the 2023 Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical, will be part of the 24–25 PNC Broadway in Kansas City season and will make its Kansas City premiere at Kauffman Center Jan. 28–Feb. 2, 2025.

Leo and Lucille Frank are a newlywed Jewish couple struggling to make a life in the old red hills of Georgia. When Leo is accused of an unspeakable crime, it propels them into an unimaginable test of faith, humanity, justice, and devotion. Riveting and gloriously hopeful, Parade reminds us that to love, we must truly see one another.

Parade is directed by Tony Award® winner Michael Arden, with book by two-time Tony Award® winner, Pulitzer Prize winner, and Academy Award® winner Alfred Uhry, music and lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Jason Robert Brown, and co-conceived by 21-time Tony Award®-winning legend Harold Prince.

Joining previously announced Max Chernin (Broadway Revival of Parade) and Talia Suskauer who will play Leo and Lucille Frank will be Griffin Binnicker, Evan Harrington, Ramone Nelson, Jack Roden, Andrew Samonsky, Chris Shyer, Michael Tacconi, Alison Ewing, Olivia Goosman, Danielle Lee Greaves (Broadway Revival of Parade), Jenny Hickman, Robert Knight, Prentiss E. Mouton (Broadway Revival of Parade), Oluchi Nwaokorie, Ben Cherington, Emily Rose DeMartino (Broadway Revival of Parade), Bailee Endebrock (Broadway Revival of Parade), Caroline Fairweather (Broadway Revival of Parade), Trevor James, Sophia Manicone (Broadway Revival of Parade), Trista Moldovan, Ethan Riordan, Jason Simon and Brian Vaughn. William Bishop, Jerquintez A. Gipson, Brianna Javis, Benjamin Magnuson, Jodi Snyder, Eden Witvoet and Jake Ziman will be the swings.

The production has received overwhelming acclaim since its debut. The New York Times said, “this revival, filled with deft flourishes by director Michael Arden, recalls an era of big casts, big stories, and big talent – a time when musicals actually felt like events.” Entertainment Weekly called Parade “the most gorgeous production on Broadway.” Deadline proclaimed that Parade is “a work of art! As commanding as any musical revival to hit Broadway in years.” Time Out New York stated that “Parade will echo for a long time to come. See it before the parade passes by.”

Parade played its final performance of its strictly limited Broadway engagement on Sunday, August 6, 2023. This production first premiered at New York City Center where it was instantly sold out, playing November 1-6, 2022.

The Parade (2023 Broadway Cast Recording), which was nominated for a 2023 Grammy Award® for Best Musical Theater Album, is available on all digital platforms.

The creative team for Parade includes Lauren Yalango-Grant & Christopher Cree Grant (choreography), Tony Award® nominee Dane Laffrey (scenic design), Tony Award® winner Susan Hilferty and Mark Koss (co-costume design), Tony Award® nominee Heather Gilbert (lighting design), Drama Desk Award nominee Jon Weston (sound design), Tony Award® nominee Sven Ortel (projection design) and Tom Watson (hair and wig design).

Comments