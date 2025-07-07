Larry and Sharla Michael Actor Endowment Fund Announced at Roxy's Downtown

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Roxy’s Downtown Theatre, Inc. is proud to announce the creation of the Larry and Sharla Michael Actor Endowment Fund, a transformative investment in the future of live theatre and the professional actors who bring it to life.

Named in honor of longtime supporters and arts advocates Larry and Sharla Michael, this endowed fund will be held in trust for a minimum of ten years, with interest earned annually dedicated exclusively to compensating actors who perform on the Roxy’s stage. The fund represents a lasting commitment to artistic excellence and sustainability, ensuring that professional performers are supported not only in the present, but well into the future.

“We are humbled by the generosity and vision of Larry and Sharla Michael,” said RickBumgardner, Producing Creative Director of Roxy’s Downtown. “This fund honors the craft, time, and passion that actors devote to their work, and it affirms our mission to create a professional space where talent is respected and nurtured.”

The Larry and Sharla Michael Actor Endowment Fund marks a milestone in Roxy’s growth and a call to action for those who believe that art—and artists—deserve investment.

For information on how to contribute to the Endowment Fund or to learn more about Roxy’s Downtown Theatre’s mission, please contact Rick Bumgardner at artisticdirector@roxysdowntown.com.