HADESTOWN, CLUE, and More Set For Broadway in Wichita 2025-26 Season

The American Theatre Guild has announced the 25–26 Season for the Century II Concert Hall. The 25–26 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series will include the following Broadway touring productions: WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, HADESTOWN, Meredith Willson's THE MUSIC MAN and CLUE. The 25–26 Season will also include STOMP as an Add-On.

Season Memberships for the 25–26 BROADWAY IN WICHITA Series are available for purchase now. Information about each touring Broadway production can be found below.

WATER FOR ELEPHANTS (WICHITA PREMIERE!)

Jan. 12–14, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

The critically acclaimed bestselling novel comes to life in a unique, spectacle-filled new musical!

After losing what matters most, a young man jumps a moving train unsure of where the road will take him and finds a new home with the remarkable crew of a traveling circus, and a life—and love—beyond his wildest dreams. Seen through the eyes of his older self, his adventure becomes a poignant reminder that if you choose the ride, life can begin again at any age.

Tony Award-nominated director Jessica Stone’s production features a book by three-time Tony nominee Rick Elice adapted from Sara Gruen’s novel, and a soaring score by the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co.

STOMP (SEASON ADD-ON)

March 4, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

Celebrating 30 years on tour, STOMP is explosive, inventive, provocative, witty, and utterly unique—an unforgettable experience for audiences of all ages. The international percussion sensation has garnered armfuls of awards and rave reviews and has appeared on numerous national television shows. The eight-member troupe uses everything but conventional percussion instruments – matchboxes, wooden poles, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters, hubcaps – to fill the stage with magnificent rhythms. Year after year, audiences worldwide keep coming back for more of this pulse-pounding electrifying show.

HADESTOWN (WICHITA PREMIERE!)

March 20–22, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

Welcome to HADESTOWN, where a song can change your fate. Winner of eight 2019 Tony Awards including Best Musical and the 2020 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album, this acclaimed new show from celebrated singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and original director Rachel Chavkin (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) is a love story for today… and always.

Intertwining two mythic tales — that of young dreamers Orpheus and Eurydice, and that of King Hades and his wife Persephone — HADESTOWN is a haunting and hopeful theatrical experience that grabs you and never lets go.

Meredith Willson’s THE MUSIC MAN

April 24–26, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

There’s trouble in River City when a fast-talking salesman gets his heart stolen by the town librarian. Meredith Willson’s six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy THE MUSIC MAN follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys’ band that he vows to organize – this, despite the fact that he doesn’t know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain’s fall. Featuring songs such as “Seventy-Six Trombones,” “Trouble,” “’Till There Was You,” “Pickalittle” and “Gary, Indiana,” THE MUSIC MAN is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

CLUE (WICHITA PREMIERE!)

May 15–17, 2026

Century II Concert Hall

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, CLUE is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

