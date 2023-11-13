First Standings Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards; Roxy's Downtown Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

The first standings have been announced as of Monday, November 13th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Awards! Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Wichita Standings - 11/14/23

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Sheldon Mba - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 29%

Courtney Wages - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 19%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 16%

Brian J. Marcum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

Eric Sciotto - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Courtney Wages - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 9%

Courtney Wages - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Michelle Potterf - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Gwyn Birk - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 35%

Joseph Sibley - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 30%

Abby Stroot - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

Patty Reeder - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 12%

Gwyn Birk - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 9%



Best Dance Production

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 55%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 22%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 9%

SHORT & SUITE NUTCRACKER - Wichita Center for Performing Arts 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Porter Jones - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 25%

Sheldon Mba - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 23%

Deidre Goodwin - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 15%

Rick Bumgardner - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Brian J Marcum - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

Eric Sciotto - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Chaz Wolcott - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 6%



Best Direction Of A Play

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 52%

Julie Longhofer - LIGHT UP THE SKY - Wichita Community Theatre 11%

John Dalton White - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 10%

Dan Schuster - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Misty Maynard - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 6%

Mark Schuster - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Jeremy Buoy - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

Joe Parrish - MERCHANT OF VENICE - Guild Hall Players 4%



Best Ensemble

DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 28%

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 18%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 10%

THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 8%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy’s Downtown 6%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 4%

MISS BENNETT CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy's Downtown 2%

LIGHT UP THE SKY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 2%

FRESH PRINCE OF BELLE PLAINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Yael Lubetzky - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 22%

Preston Hunt - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 22%

Arthur Reese - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 20%

Scott Olney - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Bentley Heydt - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

Aaron Mooney - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Maranda Debusk - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 3%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Dr. Rayvon Moore - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 20%

Paul graves - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 15%

Simon Hill - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 11%

Thomas W Douglass - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Thomas W. Douglas - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Dacia Brown - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Crown Arts Collaborative 8%

Melissa Yanchak - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Jesse Warkentin - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Dacia Brown - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama 4%

Thomas W. Douglas - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Paul Graves - PASSION - Guild Hall Players 3%



Best Musical

DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 29%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 20%

CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 13%

RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 12%

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 11%

KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 6%

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy's Downtown 5%

ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Jaslyn Alexander - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 14%

Wyman Wheeler - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 13%

Ranease Brown - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 10%

Emma Ogea - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Brishjun Ray - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 7%

Scott Noah - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES - Roxy’s Downtown 7%

Marissa McGowan - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Claire Gerig - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 6%

Shaun-Michael Morse - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 5%

Lorenz Looney - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 4%

Jennifer Marcum - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Erin Elizabeth Clemons - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 4%

Kalene Blanton - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 3%

Matthew Purdom - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy’s Downtown 3%

Levon Mathis - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 1%

Leo Roberts - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 1%

Nick Wetta - DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 1%

Deanne Zogleman - PASSION - Guild Hall Players 1%

Jackson Dorris - TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA - Roxy's Downtown 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Scott Noah - THE GOLDEN GIRLS - Roxy's Downtown 22%

Nick Albrecht - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 18%

Lyle Valentine - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy’s Downtown 13%

Lydia Harbutz - STEEL MAGNOLIA - Wichita Community Theatre 10%

Rick Bumgardner - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 10%

Chris Welborn - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Viviano Legorreta - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Braden Layman - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 4%

Mary Donaldson - STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Joe Parrish - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Kierra Abrienne - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 3%

Coleman Adams - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 2%



Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 56%

STEEL MAGNOLIAS - Wichita Community Theatre 17%

LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 11%

TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 9%

FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 4%

MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 3%



Best Production of an Opera

ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 - Wichita Grand Opera 50%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - Opera Kansas 50%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jordan Slusher - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 45%

Tamara Gagne - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 16%

Michael Downs - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Roxy's Downtown 16%

J Branson - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 11%

J Branson - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Michael Downs - CARRIE - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Michael Downs - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 3%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Porter Jones - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 27%

Kirk Longhofer - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 27%

Ryan Morrow - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 26%

David Muehl - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 15%

David Muehl - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Dex O’Neal - RIDE THE CYCLONE - Roxy's Downtown 23%

Courtney Price-Dukes - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 20%

Sophia Hillman - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 9%

Carson Hampton Palmer - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 8%

Levon Mathis - DREAMGIRLS - Crown Arts Collaborative 7%

Monte Riegel Wheeler - ROCK OF AGES - Music Theatre Wichita 7%

Angelica McRae Breathett - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 6%

Anna Gassett - CATS - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Duncan Smith - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 5%

Zeke Thompson - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 4%

Anna Gassett - RAGTIME - Music Theatre Wichita 3%

Ted Woodward - KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN - Roxy's Downtown 2%

Kevin Hack - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Music Theatre Wichita 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Injoy Fountain - NIGHTMARE ON MOSLEY STREET - Mosley Street Melodrama 36%

Briley Meek - FRESH PRINCE OF BELLE PLAINE - Mosley Street Melodrama 16%

Julia Faust - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 16%

Terri Ingram - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 8%

Miranda winholtz - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 7%

Chelsea Daniel - MISS BENNETT: CHRISTMAS AT PEMBERLEY - Wichita Community Theatre 6%

Chris Welborn - FLAMING IDIOTS - Kechi Playhouse 5%

Viviano Legorreta - TITUS ANDRONICUS - Wichita Community Theatre 5%

Braden Layman - LEADING LADIES - Wichita Community Theatre 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DESCENDANTS THE MUSICAL - Laughing Feet 79%

SHORT & SUITE NUTCRACKER - Wichita Center for Performing Arts 21%

