FREEDOM BOUND Comes to Topeka Next Week

Performances are on January 25.

Jan. 20, 2023  
FREEDOM BOUND Comes to Topeka Next Week

School Time Theater Series - Freedom Bound comes to Topeka Performing Arts Center next week. Performances are on January 25.

Freedom Bound tells the true story of the escape of Addison White from slavery in Kentucky, his flight north on the Under- ground Railroad, and his rescue by the citizens of Mechanicsburg, Ohio. The characters of Addison White and Udney Hyde serve as narrators as well as characters.

The play begins in August, 1856. Addison is a slave on the farm of Daniel White in Fleming County, Kentucky. We learn about what it was like to be a slave: long hours of work and no human dignity. One day, Addison is grinding cane at a sorghum wheel and he faints from heatstroke. Daniel White finds him and is going to tie him up and beat him. Addison resists, fighting Master White to a draw.

Learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220001®id=132&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.topekaperformingarts.org%2Fevents%2F2022%2Fschool-time-theater-series---freedom-bound




