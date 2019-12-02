December 2nd Update - Current Standings for the BWW Wichita Awards!
Regional productions, touring shows, and more are all included in the awards, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2018 through September 30, 2019. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites!
If you haven't voted yet, click here to vote! If you have voted already, tell your friends. Here are the current standings for Wichita:
Best Actor in a Musical (professional)
Best Actor in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Actress in a Musical (professional)
Best Actress in a Musical or Play (non-professional)
Best Musical (non-professional)
Best Musical (professional)
Best Play (non-professional)
Theater of the Year
Ryan Schafer - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 32%
Grasan Kingsberry - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 19%
Monte Wheeler - SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita 14%
Delno Ebie - LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 26%
Viviano Legorreta - LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION! - Roxy's Downtown 13%
Leo Larsen - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 12%
Madi White - AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 21%
Julia Faust - FORBIDDEN BROADWAY - Roxy's Downtown 21%
Gabriella Enriquez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 13%
Claire Wehry - FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 35%
Lydia Harbutz - 1776 - Signature Theatre 18%
Crystal Meek - DIXIE SWIM CLUB - Wichita Community Theatre 14%
TICK TICK BOOM - ROXY'S DOWNTOWN 26%
FUN HOME - Wichita Community Theater 23%
BLOOD BROTHERS - Wichita Community Theatre 21%
AVENUE Q - Roxy's Downtown 35%
IN THE HEIGHTS - Music Theatre Wichita 32%
THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Music Theatre Wichita 11%
CURIOUS INCIDENT OF DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Wichita Community Theatre 27%
LIVING ON LOVE - Kechi Playhouse 26%
LOVE! VALOUR! COMPASSION - Roxy's Downtown 23%
Roxy's Downtown 24%
Music Theatre Wichita 22%
Kechi Playhouse 21%
