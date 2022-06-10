BWW Previews: 42ND STREET at Music Theatre Wichita

Come and meet those dancing feet! The ultimate tap-dancing, show-biz musical sensation, 42nd Street celebrates Broadway, Times Square, and the people who create the magic we associate with the best in musical theatre. A brand-new edition of this timeless classic taps its way into Century II Concert Hall June 15-19, as the second offering in the 2022 Music Theatre Wichita season.

Celebrating MTWichita's return to its traditional home in Century II, 42nd Street is directed and choreographed by artistic director Brian J. Marcum, who was a member of the original cast of the 2001 Tony Award-winning Broadway revival. This reworked edition of the classic show includes additional songs and dances, along with bountiful new sets and costumes, including the use of MTWichita's full-stage turntable.

The tap-dancing extravaganza stars Broadway's Paula Leggett Chase as Dorothy Brock, Tom Galantich as Julian Marsh, Lena Owens as Peggy Sawyer, Sammy Schechter as Billy Lawlor, and local favorite Injoy Fountain as Maggie Jones.

Inspired by the classic 1933 film of the same name, the original Broadway production of 42nd Street opened on August 25, 1980 and ran for 3,486 performances over more than eight years on Broadway at the Winter Garden, Majestic, and St. James Theatres. It was revived on Broadway in 2001 and played 1,524 performances at the Ford Center for the Performing Arts. In 1981, the original Broadway production of 42nd Street won Tony Awards for Best Musical and Best Choreography and two Drama Desk Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The 2001 revival, on which this new production is based, won two Tony Awards for Best Musical Revival and Best Leading Actress and the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Revival. With a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, music by Harry Warren, and lyrics by Al Dubin, this delightful and dazzling show tells the story of aspiring chorus girl, Peggy Sawyer who leaves her small town for the big city and soon lands her first job in the ensemble of a glitzy new Broadway show. Mayhem and mirth ensue when just before opening night the leading lady breaks her ankle. Will Peggy be able to step in and become a star? The musical is chock-full of Broadway standards, including "You're Getting to Be a Habit with Me," "Dames," "We're in the Money," "Lullaby of Broadway," "Shuffle off to Buffalo," "I Only Have Eyes for You," and "Forty-Second Street."

Paula Leggett Chase returns to the MTWichita as Dorothy Brock, the quintessential Broadway diva. Ms. Chase has previously dazzled Century II audiences in Mamma Mia!, 9 to 5, Catch Me If You Can, and the murder mystery Curtains, in which she also appeared on Broadway. Other Broadway credits include Tootsie, On The Twentieth Century, Damn Yankees, Crazy for You, and more.

Broadway veteran, Tom Galantich stars as the notorious Broadway director Julian Marsh. He is probably best known for his roles in the film Julie & Julia featuring Meryl Streep and Amy Adams, and the daytime drama series All My Children. Peggy Sawyer is Lena Owens, an MT Wichita veteran, has appeared in numerous productions including Golden: MTWichita at 50 and Twelfth Night. Sammy Schechter will portray "Broadway's finest juvenile," Billy Lawlor.

Sammy is a recent graduate of The University of Cincinnati and is making his first appearance on the MTWichita stage. He has performed at The Muny in St. Louis and will return as a member of the resident ensemble for the remainder of the 2022 MTWichita Season. In the role of Maggie Jones, Wichita audiences will recognize the multitalented Injoy Fountain. Injoy found success as a member of team Kelly on Season 17 of The Voice and she has held many roles with MTWichita including serving as guest Music Director for MTYP's Frozen Jr. and performing in several MTWichita productions including Red, White, and Broadway: A Star-Studded Tribute to America!

The MTWichita production of 42nd Street includes one of the largest casts to ever hit the theatre's stage. It features a cast of 39 performers! Proudly bringing 42nd Street to life as Director and Choreographer is MTWichita artistic director Brian J. Marcum. Marcum performed in the original cast of 42nd Street on Broadway. He alsoperformed multiple times at Radio City Hall as well as the TONY Awards telecast and the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Music Director and Conductor of 42nd Street is Flint Hawes, who has most recently conducted Twelfth Night for MTWichita, and he served as conductor for the national tour of Wicked. The colorful scenery is designed by Bruce Brockman, whose other designs at MTWichita include Disney's Newsies, Hello, Dolly!, White Christmas, and Camelot. Lighting

Design is by Maranda DeBusk. Hundreds of spectacular costumes were designed by Debbie Roberts, with Wig Design by Danae R. Jimenez. Individual tickets are on sale now and begin at $25. For tickets or more information about 42nd Street and the rest of the MTWichita season, visit mtwichita.org or call 316 265-3107.

The Music Theatre Wichita season continues in the Century II Concert Hall, with Kinky Boots featuring 98 Degree's Drew Lachey as Charlie (July 6-10), and The Wizard of Oz (July 27-31), concluding with The Drowsy Chaperone, featuring MTWichita's longtime producing director Wayne Bryan (August 17-21).