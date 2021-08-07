BWW Feature: LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS at Roxy's Downtown

Little Shop of Horrors is now onstage at Roxy's Downtown! Directed and Choreographed by Tom Frye, with Musical Direction by Jesse Warkentin, this classic piece by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman reminds us that in your quest to better yourself and your situation, beware the dangers all around you. It is an updated look at a universal theme - with no particular time frame set. Instead of feeling like you're in the late 50's early 60's - you'll feel fresher, more today.

This talented cast includes local favorites Caleb Freeman as Seymour, Julia Faust as Audrey, John Bates as Mr. Mushnik, with John Keckeisen as Orin, our favorite dentist. The singing street urchins include Koko Blanton as Ronette, Khyah Van Es as Crystal, and Levon Mathis as Chiffon. Rounding out the cast is Dennis Arnold as the Voice of the Plant, and Hagan Simmons is the Manipulator of the Plant.

The show runs August 5 - 22, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 8pm, and Sundays at 2pm. Prices are $10 for Students, $25 for Military, and $30 for the General Public. Tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 316-265-4400 or going to roxys.downtown.com, clicking on Shows and tickets and choosing 2021-2022 Season from the dropdown.