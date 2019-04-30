BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes to Century II Concert Hall 5/15 - 5/19

It's going to be one fine day in Wichita Kansas when BEAUTIFUL: THE Carole King MUSICAL comes to Century II Concert Hall on May 15 and runs through May 19, 2019.

For five years, BEAUTIFUL, the Tony and Grammy Award-winning Carole King musical, has thrilled Broadway with the inspiring true story of one woman's remarkable journey from teenage songwriter to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

From the string of pop classics she wrote for the biggest acts in music to her own life-changing, chart-busting success with Tapestry, BEAUTIFUL takes you back to where it all began - and takes you on the ride of a lifetime.

Featuring over two dozen pop classics, including "You've Got a Friend", "One Fine Day", "Up on the Roof", "You've Lost That Lovin' Feeling", "Will You Love Me Tomorrow", and "Natural Woman", this crowd-pleasing international phenomenon is filled with the songs you remember - and a story you'll never forget.

For tickets and more information, please visit https://beautifulonbroadway.com/tour/





Related Articles Shows View More Wichita Stories

More Hot Stories For You