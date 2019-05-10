Writers And Cast Announced For AESOP'S FABLES

Unicorn Artistic Director Justin Audibert and Associate Director Rachel Bagshaw direct a series of eight newly commissioned plays from leading voices in theatre based on Aesop's Fables classic tales. They will play in repertory to two age groups, one for ages 4-7 and one for ages 8-12.

The writers are:

EV Crowe with Playdate (with the Tortoise and the Hare) (for ages 4-7)

Annie Siddons with Ant and Hop (for ages 4-7)

Frances Ya-Chu Cowhig with Frankie and the Cow, music composed by Ruth Chan (for ages 4-7)

Kaite O'Reilly with Dog and Wolf (for both age ranges)

Chris Thorpe with Filberts (for ages 8 - 12)

Naomi Iizuka with 2 Goats (for ages 8 - 12)

Somalia Seaton with [To Be An Ox] And Other Possible Aspirations (for ages 8 - 12)

Chris Goode with The Wolf & The Shepherd (for ages 8 - 12)

So far as is known, Aesop was a slave and storyteller who lived in ancient Greece between 620 and 564 BC. But although little is known of the man himself, over 725 of his stories remain - passed down from generation to generation.

Filtering the spirit and wisdom of these fables through the lens of contemporary culture, each writer has responded to an individual tale of their choosing and shaped and retold it for today with wit, vitality and theatrical intelligence.

The cast is Jessica Hayles, Shazia Nicholls, Guy Rhys, Nathaniel Wade and Rosie Wyatt.

This is a celebration of young and old, ancient and new - a tribute to how fresh, vivid, bold and vibrant the classics remain today.

Age guide: 4 - 7 and 8 - 12 / Duration: Approx 1 hr





