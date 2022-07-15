World Premiere of New Musical RIDE to be Presented at Charing Cross Theatre in August

The world premiere of the award-winning new musical 'RIDE'is coming to Charing Cross Theatre 25 August - 17 September.

It's 1895 and Annie Londonderry has returned victorious to America, hailed as the first woman ever to cycle around the world. She's pioneering, she's plucky, and she's pitching her story to the men who run the newspapers.



From the infamous wager that set her journey in motion, to her freewheeling adventures with captains, cowboys, and customs officials, Annie just knows her tales will spin readers into a frenzy.



But as she approaches rough terrain, and unexpected paths throw her off balance, can Annie regain her footing, or will she confront the past she left behind?



This new musical by Freya Catrin Smith and Jack Williams, directed by Sarah Meadows, charts one woman's radical act and explores the lies we tell to escape ourselves.

Liv Andrusier

Liv Andrusier (Annie Londonderry) is a 2021 graduate from the Royal Academy of Music. During the pandemic, Liv was selected to star in the 'Play In A Day' initiative for Sky Arts, produced by Young Vic Artistic Director Kwame Kwei-Armah and filmed at Alexandra Palace. This gave two recent graduates the chance to rehearse and perform a new play - in a single day - alongside Maria Friedman and Tyrone Huntley. Since graduating she appeared in 'Little Women' (Park Theatre).

Yuki Sutton

Yuki Sutton (Martha) graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2021. Her theatre credits include 'The Poison Belt' (Jermyn Street Theatre), 'Tsunagu/Connect Live' (Shoreditch Town Hall), 'Jack and the Beanstalk' (Beck Theatre), and 'Tokyo Rose' (Southwark Playhouse & UK Tour).

Amy Parker

Amy Parker (Alternate Annie / Cover Martha) trained at Rose Bruford College of Theatre & Performance and The Royal Academy of Music, where she received the Ian Fleming award and a full Elton John scholarship. Theatre credits include 'Tokyo Rose' (UK tour, including MAST Southampton and Southwark Playhouse); 'Ride' (Vaults Festival); Nat in 'Dancing By Myself' (King's Head Theatre) and The Actress in 'Hello Again' (Union Theatre).

RIDE was nominated for the Best Musical Theatre Book Writing in the 2022 Writers Guild Awards

An earlier try-out was named VAULT Festival Show of the Week and won an Off West End OFFCOM Award

The title song was nominated for the 2020 Stiles and Drewe Best New Song Prize.

Creative team: Freya Catrin Smith

Music, Book & Lyrics

Jack Williams - Music, Book & Lyrics

Sarah Meadows - Director

Amy Jane Cook - Designer

Natasha Harrison - Movement Director /Choreographer

Sam Young - Musical Director

Macy Schmidt - Orchestrator

Jamie Platt - Lighting Designer

Andy Johnson - Sound Designer

Olivia Munk - Assistant Director

DEM Productions - Producer and General Manager

Freya Catrin Smith (she/her)

Music, Book & Lyrics

Freya Catrin Smith

Freya Catrin Smith is an award-winning composer and lyricist, focusing on telling female-led stories. Her work with writing partner Jack Williams (as Bottle Cap Theatre) includes RIDE (VAULT Festival sell out and award winner 2020); THE LIMIT (VAULT Festival sell out and award winner 2019), and song-cycle PART A (Edinburgh Fringe sell-out show). In 2021 Freya was a joint winner of The Chamber Musical Price developed by Adam Lenson and Katy Lipson and she was awarded a prestigious MGC Futures Bursary.

Jack Williams

(he/him)

Music, Book & Lyrics

Jack Williams is an award-winning composer and lyricist. His musicals, co-written with Freya Smith, include RIDE (winner of VAULT Festival's Show of the Week Award), THE LIMIT (winner of VAULT Festival's People's Choice Award and Origins Award for Outstanding New Work) and PART A (Edinburgh Fringe Festival sell-out show). He was a finalist for the Cameron Mackintosh Composer Residency, the Stiles & Drewe Best New Song Prize and the MTI Mentorship Award. In 2021, Jack was a joint winner of The Chamber Musical Prize developed by Adam Lenson and Katy Lipson.