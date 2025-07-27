World Premiere SUNK INTO THE EARTH From Fixed House Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Fixed House Theatre makes a world premiere at the 2025 Camden Fringe Festival with an original play Sunk Into the Earth written by ensemble member Charlotte Ritter.

What do you do when your ex-situationship appears after six years in prison for killing her sister's husband? You invite her and all your friends over for pizza and hope for the best, right?

The story begins by introducing the audience to a tight-knit group of friends gathered in a cozy home, properly enjoying their weekly pizza-and-wine-night, until it's slowly revealed that one of the group has just been released from prison for murdering her sister's abusive husband. As the play unfolds, the characters grapple with their unique relationships and history with one another, prompting deeper thought on the rawness of the queer experience and the isolating experience of being "othered". A love story set against the violent backdrop of an unspeakable act of sisterly devotion, Sunk Into the Earth is deeply honest in confronting the abyss inside us all. Jagged and tender, dark and light, the play's themes of domestic violence, guilt, interdependency, and love in all its various forms investigate how far we'll go for the deep bonds that connect and entangle us.

All performances are at 5:30pm, with an additional performance on the 4th at 7:30pm. Tickets are £14 General Admission and £10 Concession.