Winners Announced Of WEST END CALLING Singing Competition

On Sunday, the West End Calling Grand Finals took over the Charing Cross Theatre for the day, where 28 young performers from all over the country came together to perform in the two shows - the Junior Final and the Senior Final.

Cameron Dews, 16 from Kings Norton, Birmingham took home the Junior trophy while Layla Chivandire, 17 from Peterborough, Cambridgeshire took home the senior trophy. They beat hundreds of young performers from all over the country in the competition which is usually spread over a few months. West End performers Natalie May Paris, Cleve September, Laura Pick and Christina Bennington chose the winners on Sunday after watching all of the performers sing a song from a musical.

Hosted by SIX and & Juliet star, Grace Mouat, the show played at the Charing Cross Theatre in London's West End as well as being streamed all over the world.

To get to the final, our winners auditioned at the regional auditions which took place in 11 cities across the country, back in 2019. They then progressed through to the heats before the pandemic hit. After a year and a half of waiting, they were finally able to continue with the semi-finals in Manchester, London and Belfast before being selected as a finalist

As part of their prize, they will be performing this Sunday 19th December at Cadogan Hall in 'West End Does Christmas' performing alongside theatre stars Rob Houchen, John Owen Jones, Gina Beck, Maureen Lipman and many more.

West End Calling is a nationwide competition for aspiring musical theatre performers ranging from age 6-21. They offer unique experiences to young performers all over the UK to get feedback from West End performers and perform throughout the competition in many different venues. Along with amazing prizes, the opportunities they provide mean that taking part in this competition is invaluable to anyone wanting to go into the performing arts industry.

Auditions for next years competition will begin in the new year so follow their socials to keep up to date with future opportunities.