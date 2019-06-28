Wilton's Music Hall And David Suchet Launch The Beautiful Word Fundraising Campaign

Wilton's Music Hall, the unique arts venue in London's East End will officially launch its fundraising campaign The Beautiful Word on 15 September with a very special event to raise funds to enhance the acoustics and seating in the auditorium.

The aim of the campaign, led by BAFTA award-winning actor David Suchet C.B.E, is to enhance the acoustics primarily for spoken word and amplified voice, whilst maintaining the current acoustic qualities for classical music and opera. The theatre, which is a Grade II* listed building, is home to a year-round programme of exceptional live music as well as diverse and electrifying theatre from around the world. Last year alone it welcomed over 60,000 audience members to see over 320 performances and collaborated with significant theatre companies and artists such including Mark Bruce Company, English National Opera and James Graham amongst others. The idea behind the campaign is to enrich audience's comfort whilst not affecting the current aesthetic in any way.

Chair of the fundraising campaign, David Suchet will host a very special fundraising event on Sunday 15 September, an all-star version of the hugely popular London institution OneTrackMinds. The event, which is a wonderful mix of Desert Island Discs, TED Talks and Moth Radio, sees a vibrant selection of people open up about the one song that changed their life, and tell the story behind it. Having held a residency at Wilton's for the past few years, it's an incredible fusion of music and storytelling that will be even more extraordinary with a specially curated A-list cast, all supporting The Beautiful Word campaign. David himself will be one of the speakers, with the celebrity line up y to be announced soon.

David Suchet says 'Wilton's is a venue I have known for many years and I adore it - it's my local! Whilst the acoustics in the Hall are excellent for opera and unamplified music, they are not as good for the spoken word. This has to be addressed and we need everyone's help to make this historic theatre even more wonderful. To do this, we need to raise at least £750,000 and would encourage everyone to give what they can, however little. I'm very much looking forward to kicking off the campaign in September with our OneTrackMinds event, and hearing some wonderful stories told by the great and the good of the arts world. Together we can celebrate the wonderful history of this East End institution and look towards an even more glorious future'.

Buy tickets here: http://wiltons.org.uk/whatson/598-





