West End Stars Team Up With 2020 Musical Theatre Graduates and BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT Alumni For Live Streamed Charity Concert

A host of seasoned West End stars from shows including Wicked, SIX, MAMMA MIA! and Les Misérables will join forces with some of this year's most talented musical theatre graduates for Spotlight on the Future LIVE!, a special charity concert of musical theatre classics and pop hits.

The concert, hosted by Britain's Got Talent's Michael Auger and Charlotte Jaconelli, will be recorded live and streamed online from 6 to 9 November, raising money for Make A Wish Foundation, Acting For Others, Stop Hate UK and Lebanon Red Cross.

Steph Parry, Danielle Steers, Joanne Clifton, Luke McCall, Natalie Paris and Lauren Drew are among the musical theatre stars taking part, performing a mix of solos, duets, trios and quartets with 2020 graduates - accompanied by a band featuring instrumentalists from the West End production of SIX.

The creative team for the concert is headed by creator and producer Louis Rayneau, with musical director and keyboardist Ed Court and technical directir Kieran Powell.

Louis Rayneau said today, "We are so excited to bring theatre fans a spectacular evening of song, presenting some of the West End's brightest stars alongside up-and-coming young talents. The idea for this came to us following the success of our recent Spotlight on the Future web duet series, featuring many of the same performers. Getting to expand this into a full-length concert - all for some brilliant charity causes - is absolutely fantastic. Please get a ticket, tune in and enjoy the show!"

Tickets for Spotlight on the Future LIVE! are available to buy here for live streams from 6 to 9 November 2020: spotlightonthefuturelive.eventbrite.co.uk

Book before 19 October for a special early bird ticket offer of £10 per show/view (plus booking fee). Tickets after 19 October will be £15 (plus booking fee). Ticketholders will have access to the concert until midnight on their selected viewing date.

