West End Pushes Back Against Compulsory Sunday Working

Leaders in the West End have warned that compulsory Sunday working in the West End will lead to more talent leaving the sector when the workforce is already at "breaking point", The Stage reported.

Read the full story HERE.

Unions are preparing to renegotiate contracts with the Society of London Theatre. Last month, SOLT president Eleanor Lloyd shared that Sunday working had become incredibly important to audiences, with about 23 productions now playing Sundays compared with six pre-pandemic. She described Sundays as the second most popular performance day after Saturdays.

"As someone with two children, I understand [the difficulties], but it feels like the economic reality is we need them to be here to stay as I don't think the world is going back to Monday-to-Friday office working. In the same way, people's lives have fundamentally changed, and we need to respond to that and that is what we are seeing. I know it's tough but that is the reality," she said.

BECTU head Philippa Childs stated, "We have been clear that many theatre workers are at breaking point and much of this has to do with long hours and work/life balance issues. Mandating Sunday working risks alienating more talented staff and exacerbating the already concerning talent drain."

Read the full story HERE.