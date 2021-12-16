West End CABARET Cancels Performances For the Rest of the Week

Yesterday, the revival of Kander and Ebb's Cabaret cancelled their matinee due to COVID-19. Now, the company has been forced to cancel performances for the rest of the week after members of the company tested positive for the virus.

Read the full statement below.

Regarding performances for the remainder of this week: pic.twitter.com/dYpmHI8IWn - Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club (@kitkatclubLDN) December 16, 2021

The production opened this week at the Kit Kat Club at the Playhouse Theatre in London's West End. It stars Eddie Redmayne as the Emcee, Jessie Buckley as Sally Bowles and Omari Douglas as Clifford Bradshaw.

CABARET also stars Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

One of the most successful musicals of all time, Cabaret features the songs Wilkommen, Don't Tell Mama, Mein Herr, Maybe This Time, Money and the title number. It has music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, book by Joe Masteroff. Based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

CABARET is directed by Rebecca Frecknall, set and costume design is by Tom Scutt, with choreography by Julia Cheng. Musical supervision and direction is by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design is by Isabella Byrd, with sound design by Nick Lidster. It is produced by ATG Productions and Underbelly.