WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Plays 2000th Performance at London County Hall Today

Today, Saturday 27 January, Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution celebrates 2000 performances at London County Hall. The production is more popular than ever after a record-breaking 12 months playing to 98% capacity. Now in its seventh year, nearly 640,000 people have watched the gripping trial of Leonard Vole unfold in the magnificent setting of London County Hall.

Since opening Witness for the Prosecution has welcomed 10 Romaines, 10 Judges and 9 Leonard Voles (actor Harry Reid returned as Leonard for a second run!).

Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie’s enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman’s noose?



The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.



The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.