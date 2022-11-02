WITNESS FOR THE PROSECUTION Extends Until October 2023

An extension has been announced for Agatha Christie's Witness for the Prosecution following the production's recent fifth anniversary. Audiences will now be able to watch the trial of Leonard Vole at the magnificent London County Hall until 8 October 2023. Tickets for the new booking period are now on sale at witnesscountyhall.com.

A range of Courtroom Gift Packages, which include the chance to sit on the Jury, make the perfect Christmas gift for crime fans.

Witness for the Prosecution is now on to its eighth cast, which includes Eastenders star Harry Reid as the accused Leonard Vole opposite Naomi Sheldon (The Comedy of Errors, RSC; Good Girl, Trafalgar Studios/ Roundabout/ Old Red Lion) as Romaine Vole. Dugald Bruce-Lockhart (Private Lives, Bath Theatre Royal/Nigel Havers Theatre Company - UK Tour; The Last Temptation of Boris Johnson, Park Theatre) plays Sir Wilfrid Robarts QC, with Jonathan Coote (The Crown, Netflix; The Audience, West End) as Mr Mayhew, Justin Avoth (My Brilliant Friend, National Theatre/ Rose Theatre, Kingston; Love From a Stranger, Fiery Angel) is Mr Myers QC, and Nicholas Day (Yellowfin, Southwark Playhouse; After All These Years, UK Tour) is Mr Justice Wainwright.

Witness for the Prosecution has captured the imagination of thousands gripped by the case of Leonard Vole, accused of murder in cold blood. Director Lucy Bailey thrillingly places the audience in the thick of the action as Christie's enthralling tale of justice, passion and betrayal unfolds around them.

Leonard Vole is accused of murdering a widow to inherit her wealth. The stakes are high. Will he be able to convince the jury of his innocence and escape the hangman's noose?



The twists and turns of the case are played out in a spectacular courtroom setting inside the atmospheric London County Hall as prosecution battles defence and witnesses take the stand to give their shocking testimonies. The production received Best Revival nominations at the 2018 Olivier and WhatsOnStage Awards.



The production is designed by William Dudley, with lighting by Chris Davey, sound design by Mic Pool and casting by Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG.