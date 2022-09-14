WIND IN THE WILLOWS Adaptation Comes To Wilton's Music Hall This Christmas

This Christmas, Kenneth Grahame's compelling The Wind in the Willows is coming to Wilton's Music Hall, in a brand-new version The Wind in the Willows Wilton's by acclaimed children's author Piers Torday that will immerse adults and children (+5 years) into the charming and playful world of Ratty, Mole, Badger and Toad. This festive production, directed by Elisabeth Freestone, will run for a strictly limited seasonal from 24 November 21 to 31 December 2022, bringing this delightful story to life.

Here, in one of London's most atmospheric spaces, the renowned story is reimagined by Piers Torday and designer Tom Piper for the enchanting Wilton's; Elizabeth Freestone's directorship will breathe new life into Grahame's characters as they romp through London, starting in Hyde Park in the spring and ending in Mole's home at Christmas, on the way fighting against the money-grabbing weasels with lots of adventures in between with their ferret and stoat accomplices.

The Wind in the Willows Wilton's is a witty, festive show for all the family, giving the original Edwardian tale a contemporary twist with heroes. Nervous Mole, happy go lucky Rat, outrageous Toad and curmudgeonly Badger have enchanted generations with their enduring friendships and this theme remains particularly relevant in Torday's adaptation. It sees the famous four tackling climate issues (although Toad seems less keen) and offering a tale of sustainable hope. There will be songs and puppetry, not to mention a picnic or two.

The cast of seasoned actors includes Darrell Brockis [Othello at Southwark Playhouse, The Glass Menagerie at Battersea Arts Centre] as Toad, Eastenders star Melody Brown [Life of Pi at Twisting Yarns, The Firebird at Bolton Octagon] as Badger, Tom Chapman [King John at Rose Theatre Kingston, Lights! Camera! Improvise! at Mischief Theatre] as Weasel, Paula James [A Comedy of Errors at RSC, Hoard: Rediscovered at New Vic & National Theatre] as Duck, Corey Montague-Sholay [Little Revolution and ICU at Almeida Theatre, Carpe Diem at National Theatre] as Mole, Chris Nayak [Macbeth at Shakespeare's Globe, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at National Theatre] as Otter, Rosie Wyatt [Mogadishu at Lyric Hammersmith, Love, Love, Love at Paines Plough] as Rat.

The Wind in the Willows Wilton's will feature original live songs by Piers Torday [The Child in the Snow and Box of Delights at Wilton's Music Hall] and Chris Warner [ITV's The Ipcress File, Sky History's The Rise of the Tudors] under the sparkling lighting of award-winning Zoe Spurr [Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World for UK Tour, She Described It to Death at Royal Opera House] with movement from Emma Brunton [Boris and Sergey II at Pleasance Courtyard, Pages at Pacific Playhouse] and puppetry from Samuel Wyer [The Ocean at the End of the Lane at National Theatre, The Boy in the Dress at RSC].

Torday said of the adaptation: "Wilton's with its extraordinary history and unique atmospheric backdrop is the most perfect venue to conjure the charm, joy and beauty to bring one of my most favourite books ever, alive on stage."