Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED
Click Here for More on WICKED

WICKED Welcomes 11 Millionth Theatregoer, Olivia Gosling, As She Celebrates 15th Birthday

Olivia and her father were invited on stage at the end of the performance.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 01, 2022  
WICKED Welcomes 11 Millionth Theatregoer, Olivia Gosling, As She Celebrates 15th Birthday

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, yesterday (31 August 2022) welcomed its 11 millionth theatregoer to London's Apollo Victoria Theatre. At the 2.30pm performance were Olivia Gosling and her father, Steve Gosling, who were seeing the show in celebration of Olivia's 15th birthday and were invited on stage at the end of the performance.

"One of the most successful musicals of all time" (BBC News), Wicked is the winner of more than 100 major awards, including three Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy Award and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for 'Best West End Show').

Wicked currently stars: Lucie Jones (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Ryan Reid (Fiyero), Sophie-Louise Dann (Madame Morrible), Gary Wilmot* (The Wizard), Carina Gillespie (Nessarose), Nicholas McLean (Boq), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Amy Webb (Standby for Elphaba), Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda), Yuki Abe, Kofi Aidoo-Appiah, Meg Astin, Alishia-Marie Blake, Pàje Campbell, Michael Colbourne, Fergus Dale, Nolan Edwards, Nicola Espallardo, Danny Fogarty, Laura Harrison, Amie Hibbert, Lucie Horsfall, Samuel How, Christian Knight, Nick Len, Jasmine Leung, Maggie Lynne, Rhidian Marc, PaddyJoe Martin, Jessica-Alice McCluskey, Stacey McGuire, Harry Mills, Lewis Newton, Natalie Spriggs, Samantha Thomas, Joe Thompson-Oubari and James Titchener.

*Limited engagement. Full cast subject to change from Tuesday 7 March 2023.

Based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Enchanted and its forthcoming sequel Disenchanted). It is based on the bestselling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy and Tony Award nominee Winnie Holzman, creator of the landmark American television series My So-Called Life. Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire is published in the UK by Headline (the book is recommended for readers aged 16+). Wicked: The Grimmerie, a behind-the-scenes look at the musical by David Cote, is published in the UK by Hyperion.




Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Full Cast Announced For THE GRETCHEN QUESTION at The Master Shipwright's HouseFull Cast Announced For THE GRETCHEN QUESTION at The Master Shipwright's House
September 1, 2022

In the 18th century, Gretchen, played by Lauren Moakes, witnesses the Royal Society return from a polar expedition with a mysterious oyster, promising unlimited wealth on the eve of industrial revolution. Present day, Maisie, played by Yohanna Ephrem, sets out to livestream from the Arctic as part of a questionable brand partnership. Lulit, played by Tamaira Hesson, wakes on an ice rink, struggling to remember what happened to her last night.
Susan Wokoma Announced as Host of The Stage Debut Awards 2022 Alongside Presenters and PerformersSusan Wokoma Announced as Host of The Stage Debut Awards 2022 Alongside Presenters and Performers
September 1, 2022

BAFTA Award-winning actor Susan Wokoma has been announced as the host of The Stage Debut Awards 2022, in association with Ambassador Theatre Group. The Stage Debut Awards celebrate the very best breakthrough talent in theatre, from actors and directors to designers, writers, composers and lyricists, all of whom have made their professional debuts in the past two years.
Kenneth MacMillan's MAYERLING Opens The Royal Ballet's 2022/23 SeasonKenneth MacMillan's MAYERLING Opens The Royal Ballet's 2022/23 Season
September 1, 2022

Mayerling, Kenneth MacMillan's dark tale of dangerous obsession, returns to the Royal Opera House to open The Royal Ballet's 2022/23 season. Based on the true story of the murder-suicide scandal that plagued the Austro-Hungarian empire, Mayerling follows the events leading to the violent deaths of Crown Prince Rudolf and his mistress Baroness Mary Vetsera.  
QUEENZ – THE SHOW WITH BALLS is Coming to London This MonthQUEENZ – THE SHOW WITH BALLS is Coming to London This Month
September 1, 2022

Producer, David Griego, has announced Queenz – The Show with Balls will be strutting into London this September. Queenz – The Show with Balls will open at London Clapham Grand on Friday 16th September 2022 before heading out on a UK Tour.
Young, Gifted & Black's Fourth Season Announced at Theatre PeckhamYoung, Gifted & Black's Fourth Season Announced at Theatre Peckham
September 1, 2022

This October, Theatre Peckham launches its five-week programme unapologetically celebrating people from the African diaspora through a variety of artforms. A total of ten events, presented by nine artists and companies, explore themes which touch on identity, friendship, loss, self-discovery and Black Womanhood. 