WICKED Welcomes 10 Millionth Visitor At London's Apollo Victoria Theatre

WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical sensation that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, last night (Wednesday 9 October 2019) welcomed its 10 millionth visitor at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre. Geeta Ozdural from London, together with her cousin Lopa Shah from New Jersey (who were seeing each other for the first time in ten years), celebrated with the cast after the performance.

The "hugely popular show" (The Times), which is already the 9th longest running West End musical of all time (and the 13th longest running West End show of all time), will play its landmark 5500th performance this Monday (14 October 2019).

Michael McCabe, Executive Producer (UK) of Wicked said: "Audiences have passionately engaged with the story, music and characters of Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman's remarkable musical since our London premiere in 2006 and their word-of-mouth continues to propel its enduring success. We are all grateful and proud that an incredible 10 million people have already experienced the many wonders of Wicked at London's Apollo Victoria Theatre".

Seven extra shows have been added this Christmas: Monday 23 December at 2.30pm, Friday 27 December at 2.30pm, Sunday 29 December at 2.30pm & 7.30pm and Tuesday 31 December 2019 at 2.30pm; and Thursday 2 January at 2.30pm and Friday 3 January 2020 at 2.30pm. Tickets are now on sale.

Now in its 14th smash hit year in London, Wicked has won over 100 major international awards, including three Tony Awards on Broadway and two Olivier Awards and ten theatregoer voted WhatsOnStage Awards (including three for 'Best West End Show') in the UK. The classic musical remains "one of the most popular West End musicals ever" (Evening Standard).

Based on the acclaimed, best-selling novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked imagines an ingenious backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum's beloved characters from 'The Wonderful Wizard of Oz' and reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely University friends on their journey to becoming Glinda The Good and the Wicked Witch of the West.

WICKED currently stars Nikki Bentley (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Alistair Brammer (Fiyero), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Andy Hockley (The Wizard), Simeon Truby (Doctor Dillamond), Natasha Ferguson* (Nessarose), Idriss Kargbo** (Boq), Laura Pick (Standby for Elphaba) and Lisa-Anne Wood (Standby for Glinda). *Maternity cover for Carina Gillespie. **Final performance 9 November 2019.

WICKED has music and lyrics by multi Oscar, Golden Globe and Grammy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell; Disney's Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted and, for Dreamworks Animation, The Prince of Egypt) and is based on the novel 'Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West' by Gregory Maguire and adapted for the stage by Winnie Holzman (My So-Called Life). Musical staging is by Tony Award-winner Wayne Cilento with direction by two-time Tony Award-winner Joe Mantello.

WICKED is produced around the world by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone. Executive Producer (UK) Michael McCabe.

Through its FOR GOOD programme and other charitable endeavours, Wicked is proud to support the remarkable work of the following UK charities: Anti-Bullying Alliance (ABA); the National Literacy Trust and the Woodland Trust. Funds raised for the Woodland Trust have already enabled the planting of over 53,000 new trees at the Heartwood Forest in Hertfordshire. For more information visit: www.WickedForGood.co.uk

The annual Wicked YOUNG WRITER AWARDS were created by the producers of Wicked, in partnership with the National Literacy Trust and with the support of Michael Morpurgo and Patron HRH The Duchess of Cornwall, to encourage and recognise excellence in writing and creativity, and help develop literacy and writing talent, in young people aged between 5 and 25. Celebrating 10 years of these "prestigious awards" (The Times) in 2020, the Head Judge is How To Train Your Dragon author and Children's Laureate Cressida Cowell. Further information: www.WickedYoungWriterAwards.com





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You