WEST END LIVE Will Return in Summer 2025

West End Live is set to return this summer, celebrating 20 years of the annual festival with a weekend of performances from top West End musicals, live and free in Trafalgar Square. Theatre’s biggest stars will perform some of London’s leading musicals and must-see new shows.

Performances will take place Saturday 21 June, 11am – 5pm and Sunday 22 June, 12 midday – 5pm. Line up to be announced in May.

Check out highlights from last year's West End Live here.

The event will also be partnering with Nimbus Disability and the Access Card for West End LIVE 2025. All guests requiring use of the accessible viewing area and accessible entrance will need a Nimbus Access Card or free West End LIVE Digital Access Pass. The accessible viewing area will be ticketed for the first time. Please register for a free space by Monday 10 March 2025. Find out more about important changes to the accessible viewing area and entrance here.

