WEST END LIVE Will Return in June 2022

Europe's biggest free musical theatre festival, West End LIVE, will transform Trafalgar Square into an open-air theatre like no other over the weekend of 25 and 26 June 2022, treating tens of thousands of theatre fans to performances from the West End's top shows.

This unique celebration of theatre, a joint production by Westminster City Council and the Society of London Theatre (SOLT), unites London's world-leading theatres every year, with dozens of shows and acts performing. Last year's event involved a record 830 performers, creatives and production staff.

As well as showcasing the best of the West End, West End LIVE encourages families and people of all ages to come into central London for an entertaining day out - with attendees travelling from all over the country and even further afield. The event is a vital driver to surrounding businesses, shops and restaurants, which always enjoy a significant boost across the weekend.

Sky VIP are welcomed back as sponsor for West End LIVE 2022, having also supported last year's event. Once again, they will be offering their VIPs the chance to watch from the exclusive Sky VIP viewing area onsite, plus win some fabulous prizes. Sky VIP were a hugely important champion of theatre during the pandemic, working with SOLT and a raft of London shows to create exclusive videos for their customers, giving vital opportunities to performers. They continue to be a key partner, offering tickets to their VIP customers, up and down the country.

They join returning partners Covent Garden capco, The Crown Estate, Derwent London, Great Western Railway, Heart of London Business Alliance, New West End Company, Shaftesbury and Veolia.

Eleanor Lloyd, President of the Society of London Theatre, said:

'We are delighted to be working with Westminster again to produce West End LIVE, a spectacular display of the unparalleled talent on our stages. Each year, everyone involved in West End LIVE - including the incredible performers onstage - feels immensely privileged to be part of such a unique event, bringing audiences together with the shows they love, thanking theatre fans and welcoming new ones.

'We are also very grateful for the support of Sky VIP, who return as a key partner for 2022 and have a long history as dedicated champions of theatre and the arts - I want to thank them for helping to make this year's event possible.'

Stuart Love, CEO of Westminster City Council, said:

'We are really pleased West End LIVE is returning to the heart of our city this year, bigger and better than ever. Theatre is so important for the recovery of the West End and hosting this much-loved event is not only a celebration of the world-class theatre we have right on our doorstep, but it also brings people back to the city to enjoy everything that Westminster has to offer. We're grateful for our sponsors and partners in supporting us to make this event happen and we hope that the performers, theatre fans and visitors alike can enjoy this special weekend together.'

The line-up of performances at this year's West End LIVE will be announced closer to the event.