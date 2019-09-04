WAITRESS West End Announces September Cast Album Karaoke

Waitress has announced its next Cast Album Karaoke Night will take place on 25 September offering audience members the chance to sing songs from the smash hit comedy musical, by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles, live on the West End stage. The event will be hosted by Joe Sugg who takes over the role of Ogie from 9 September and Marisha Wallace who plays Waitress Becky, in the production. Audience members who want to take part in the Cast Album Karaoke Night just need to sign up before that evening's show for the chance to sing one minute of any song from Waitress at the Adelphi and accompanied by the show's musical director Katharine Woolley.

Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical has recently announced it is extending by popular demand and is now booking through Christmas and New Year to 4 January 2020.

In Waitress the Musical the ingredients of life don't taste too good for our heroine Jenna, but a blend of true friendship, rare talent and sweet, sweet music combine to deliver a story of hope, love and a delicious future. You will leave with a spring in your step and tears of joy in your eyes.

Brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team, Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.





