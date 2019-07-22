WAITRESS Extends in the West End Through January 2020
Waitress continues a celebrated West End run at the Adelphi Theatre and today announces an extension by popular demand with tickets now on sale for Christmas and New Year through to 4 January 2020. Tickets for the hit comedy musical are on sale now.
Audiences also have just three weeks left to see Ashley Roberts, (The Pussycat Dolls, Strictly 2018 finalist) in the role of Dawn. After joining the company in June, she will complete a strictly limited summer season with her final performance taking place on 10 August 2019. Laura Baldwin will return to the role of Dawn in Waitress on 12 August.
Waitress celebrated its official opening night at the Adelphi Theatre on 7 March and the Tony-nominated musical, brought to life by a ground breaking, female-led creative team and featuring an original score by Sara Bareilles, has received widespread acclaim from critics and public alike.
Waitress premiered on Broadway in March 2016 and has since become the longest running show in the history of the Brooks Atkinson Theater. The production is also currently touring the US and Canada and has announced an Australian premiere in 2020 at the Sydney Lyric Theatre with further productions to open in Holland next year and Japan in 2021.
Sara Bareilles became an international star following the release of her debut album Little Voice, featuring Love Song, in 2007 which reached number 1 in more than 20 countries across the world. Since then she has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, five studio albums and has earned 7 Grammy nominations including Best Musical Theater Album for Waitress. The show's hit ballad, She Used To Be Mine, has inspired countless covers by all sexes and ages across the world, performed by well-known theatrical stars and musicians to young viral sensations, receiving millions of views to date. She has just been announced for a second Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics for 'This One's For You' together with Josh Groban. Other accolades include the Women's Entrepreneurship Day Pioneer Awards for her success in Music and her championing of women everywhere at the United Nations and a 2018 Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her role in Jesus Christ Superstar Live!
Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of some happiness in her life. When a hot new doctor arrives in town, life gets complicated. With the support of her workmates Becky and Dawn, Jenna overcomes the challenges she faces and finds that laughter, love and friendship can provide the perfect recipe for happiness.
Waitress features an original score by 7-time Grammy nominee Sara Bareilles (Love Song, Brave), a book by acclaimed screenwriter Jessie Nelson (I Am Sam) and direction by Tony Award winner Diane Paulus (Pippin, Finding Neverland) and choreography by Lorin Latarro.
Waitress stars Lucie Jones as Jenna, Ashley Roberts as Dawn, Marisha Wallace as Becky, Blake Harrison as Ogie, Peter Hannah as Earl, David Hunter as Dr. Pomatter and Shaun Prendergast as Old Joe.
The full company includes Kelly Agbowu, Piers Bate, Nicole Raquel Dennis, Michael Hamway, Peter Hannah, Blake Harrison, David Hunter, Lucie Jones, Stephen Leask, Chris McGuigan, Olivia Moore, Nathaniel Morrison, Sarah O'Connor, Leanne Pinder, Shaun Prendergast, Charlotte Riby, Ashley Roberts, Marisha Wallace and Mark Willshire.
On its Broadway opening Waitress was nominated for four Outer Critics' Circle Awards, including Outstanding New Broadway Musical; two Drama League Award Nominations, including Outstanding Production of a Broadway or Off-Broadway Musical; six Drama Desk Nominations, including Outstanding Musical; and four Tony Award Nominations, including Best Musical.